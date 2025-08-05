Liberia: Gongloe Face-Off With Nyonblee

Renowned Liberian human rights lawyer, Cllr. Taiwan Saye Gongloe has a face-off with Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kangar-lawrence regarding her post, expressing sympathy and intention to intervene regarding the emergency bill changes at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital Maternal facility, mandating financial deposit before service for C-section and other surgical operations.

Over the weekend, the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center, in an Internal Memo to Patients dated July 24, 2025, announced several increments in maternal care for patients.

" Subject: Updated pricelist for Caesarean section at Maternity. Dear All,

Please be informed that effective August 1, 2025, the new price structure for C-Section are as stated below: Admission fees - $ 25 (1-5 days), Caesarean section - S 90, Intra- Op meds & medical supplies -$ 65, Routine labs - S 20, All other services will be billed as ordered" the Memo disclosed.

Accordingly, the memo urged that all patients must make a deposit of the highlighted bills prior to SURGERY. Kindly ensure that there are receipts in the charts before taking the patient to the Theater /Ward.

The memo further indicated that the routine labs include CBC, U/A, M/S, and Blood grouping.

But, responding to the latest price increments in an official Facebook post, Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kangar-lawrence said that they are making an intervention to address the situation.

"We have started to intervene in this. No woman in labor pain should have to pay a deposit before admission at any Government hospital in Liberia. Services should be provided immediately upon arrival. Delivery is an emergency." She concluded.

But, responding to Senator Nyonblee Kangar-lawrence, Cllr. Gongloe termed the situation as alarming and worrisome, while urging that Liberia takes charge of its health delivery sector, in order to avoid such a situation.

Cllr. Gongloe accused Senator Kangar-Lawrence of public financial waste, thereby depriving Liberians of better healthcare, good roads, and better education due to the high financial budget and assistance her office continues to receive.

" President Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence makes about twenty-one thousand United States dollars a month. Last year, her salary was $254,000, plus benefits. On the other hand, the President Pro-Tempore of the United States made one hundred and ninety-three thousand United States dollars. I want the senate Pro-temp to lead the process and say no senator and representative will make more than two thousand United States dollar and government should not buy any lawmakers vehicle because with that we will be able to address the health, road and security challenge the country is facing because we will be cutting down public financial waste," he stated.

The Liberian lawyer, however, termed Senator Lawrence's intervention in the JFK matter as complete hypocrisy, adding that the best way to express her concern is to propose a salary deduction for lawmakers and a reduction in their benefits.

Commenting on the justification of USAID withdrawing support from Liberia's health sector, which led to the increase in the fees, he argued that Liberia can't continue to depend on other people's taxpayers' money forever, while recommending policy and budgetary reform.

" Listen to me, these are the same things that led this country to war. The spending by just 1% is so high that it's difficult for 99% to survive. In such a country, there is no possibility for peace and stability because people are angry. Whenever you develop an angry nation, you give rise to an uprising. JFK and government hospitals should be free for pregnant women, children, and old people. See the cars those people are riding. So, her call is not sincere," he concluded.