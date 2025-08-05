Liberia: EU-Funded Project Begins Distribution of Cocoa and Native Tree Seedlings.

Grand Cape Mount, Liberia; August 4, 2025: The European Union-funded Leh Go Green project, managed by UNDP in collaboration with the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), has officially launched its seedling distribution initiative, marking a key milestone in advancing climate-smart agriculture and environmental restoration across Liberia.

Kicking off in Grand Cape Mount County, the initiative is a major step toward promoting sustainable land use, enhancing biodiversity, and strengthening rural livelihoods. A total of 153 beneficiaries - 118 men and 35 women- received 19,370 native tree seedlings out of a total of 117,719.

As part of its integrated strategy, the project is distributing disease-resistant cocoa seedlings alongside native tree species, including Wollo, Ekki, and Bitter Kola, to farming households in five targeted communities in Fornor, Jebneh Fornor, Kawelahun, Gbanjue, and Fula Camp.

Designed to support cocoa-based agroforestry systems, this approach combines cocoa cultivation with indigenous tree planting. The result is improved soil fertility, restored degraded landscapes, and increased farm productivity, while also enhancing climate resilience, promoting carbon sequestration, and protecting ecosystem health.

"By combining cocoa farming with native tree planting, we are offering farmers a sustainable pathway to improve incomes while restoring Liberia's precious forest cover," said Augustine G. Dah, project site coordinator in Grand Cape Mount County.

In tandem with the seedling distribution, the Leh Go Green team conducted field visits to all participating communities, providing hands-on training and technical support to farmers. These sessions guided beneficiaries through the transplanting process to ensure proper care and improve seedling survival rates.

Funded by the European Union, the Leh Go Green project is empowering smallholder farmers with the knowledge, resources, and tools to adopt sustainable agricultural practices that benefit both local communities and the environment.

This effort contributes to Liberia's broader objectives of restoring degraded forest landscapes, increasing climate resilience, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and fulfilling commitments under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement.

With sustained support from the European Union and implementing partners, Leh Go Green shows how climate-smart agriculture can foster inclusive economic growth, empower communities, and preserve Liberia's natural resources for future generations.-Press release.