Liberia: Capitol Building Arson Suspects Get U.S.$0.5m Joint Surety Bond

Suspects in the ongoing Capitol Building arson trial have been granted a joint surety bond amounting to US$500,000.00 by Presiding Criminal Court "A" Judge George Roosevelt Z. Willie, following prolonged arguments.

Temple of Justice, August 5, 2025: Judge Willie approved the joint property bond of Five Hundred Thousand United States dollars (US$500,000.00), a property Deed valued at US$6,000,000 (Six Million United States Dollars) for the release of several defendants linked to the Capitol Building arson case.

The Property sureties' bond is for defendants Christian Kofa, John Nyanti, Eric Susay, Thomas Isaac Etheridge, Stephen Broh, and Gabriel Fansich.

The defendants were charged with the crimes of arson, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Solicitation, Criminal Intent to commit murder, Aggravated Assault, illegal possession of a firearm, release of a dangerous force, recklessly endangering another person, and theft of property.

Judge Willie sparked uproar from the defense team when he recently placed a high demand on human sureties of the defendants. Defense lawyers argued at the time that the restrictive conditions imposed upon their clients were too high.

However, following his approval of the bond on Monday, August 4, 2025, at the Temple of Justice, Judge Willie notified the parties of a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

The defense's July 24, 2025, bond filed, indicated that the defendants' sureties are represented and guaranteed by Randolph S. Cole and Rufina J. Cole by and through the Property Deed duly registered, probated, and all taxes paid up to date January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, and applied revenue text receipt renewal.

The defense attached copies of Liberia Revenue Authority Flag Receipts (LRA), justifying that the properties have a valuation bond to serve as surety for the Defendants.

" Now therefore, We the sureties, Randolph J. Cole and Rufina J. Cole owner of said Deed and a Two Stairs Way Building thereon, duly registered and probated and authorized by law to be surety bond, do hereby offered our property and Deed representative, assigns and successors in interest jointly and severally unto the defendants for US$500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand United States Dollars). For and on behalf of the defendants) to appear, on 06 day of August A.D. 2025 at the hour of 1:00 A.M./P.M. for the hearing of said case to include all others succeeding hearings until said matter is fully adjudicated and that the within defendant is hereby equated or guilty." The bond indicated.

Furthermore, the bond disclosed that " In witness whereof, We, Randolph S. Cole, Ruffina J. Cole by and thru our Attorney-in-Fact Mr. Patrick B. Coleman, and the Property Deed value the amount of US$ 6,000,000 (Six Million United States Dollars), we have set our hands and affixed our signatures on this day of A.D. 2025." The bond concluded.