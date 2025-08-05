Nigeria: Single Term - It's an Insult for Obi to Compare Himself to Mandela - - Arabambi

Factional National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party (LP) Abayomi Arabambi, has slammed Peter Obi for citing Nelson Mandela's presidency in South Africa as a justification for his single-term vow if elected Nigeria's president in 2027.

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party recently reiterated his pledge to serve one term of four years, saying he does not need eight years to fix the country.

In a recent statement, the ex-governor cited the leadership examples of Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and Nelson Mandela as justification for his pledge, but Arabambi disagreed with him, saying Obi does not come close to any of the leaders he mentioned.

Speaking on Channels Television's "Morning Brief' on Tuesday, Arabambi said it is an insult for the former governor of Anambra State to compare himself to Mandela, saying they are parallel lines.

"It's an insult for Peter Obi to compare himself to Nelson Mandela. They are just two parallel lines that can never meet. Here is a man who could nit build labour party. You've heard him when he said 'I'm not here to build labour party, I'm opnly here to build Nigeria.' He said it openly that he doesn't have any business building labour party and that excatly is what he's doing today," the LP chieftain said.

Citing Obi's purported promise to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the platform through which he served Anambra for eight years as a governor, Arabambi said Obi should not be trusted because of his antecedents.

He said, "Nobody should trust Obi because of his antecedent. Nobody forced him to say he would not leave APGA, but there was an issue between him and Peter Ume over the conduct of local government election then, which he did three months to the expiration of his tenure and that was what caused their separation and he left to join the PDP...Obi cannot be telling us now that he will do one term when ab initio he vowed to die in APGA."

Obi's pledge to serve a single term has become one of the most debated political topics ahead of the 2027 election. While critics view the promise as a sign of desperation, his supporters argue that he has the vision and capacity to transform the country within four years.

Vanguard News