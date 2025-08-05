Nigeria: 'You Insult Nigerians,' Falana Blasts Political Elite Over Term Debate

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has criticised the ongoing debate about single-term presidency as a diversion from the pressing issues facing the country.

Speaking during Channels Television's Politics Today on Monday, Falana aimed at political figures who are promoting a four-year single term as a political strategy ahead of the 2027 elections.

"I'm not going to join the campaign for power shift or power remaining in one part of the country for four years or eight years. No, that's diversionary," Falana said.

He emphasised that the real priority for political leaders should be to tackle the country's persistent issues, including insecurity, erratic power supply, and widespread hunger.

Falana said, "You insult the Nigerian people when you base the politics of the country, when you hand over the politics of the country to a few people to decide who should govern the country, for how many years and which side of the country should rule the country, which religious group should rule the country.

"For goodness' sake, can we address the problems confronting the country and embrace those who have solutions to the problems of the country?

"Section 224 of the Constitution provides that every political party in Nigeria shall have as part of its aims and objects, the fundamental objectives of state policy.

"Section 14 of the Constitution, the most important thing, states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

"Let us begin to address problems confronting the country, including electricity, because without electricity, we cannot have industrialisation."

Obi had recently reaffirmed his commitment to serving only one term if elected president in 2027, arguing that it would help uphold the informal power rotation agreement between Nigeria's north and south.