Gambia: Govt to Cover 78% of Water Supply System in Rural Communities

The minister for Fisheries and Water Resources has disclosed that as part of government's pursuit to provide enough and potable water supply to the citizens, his ministry is working to ensure that there is significant coverage of water supply systems in rural communities.

He added that upon completion of its project implementation by December 2025, there will be 78 percent coverage of water supply systems in rural communities.

Musa. S. Drammeh, was speaking an exclusive interview with The Point, on Monday.

He also revealed that the African Development Bank (ADB) has funded 68 solar-powered water supply system in various rural communities.

The Gambia government, he added, has also provided D23 million for the drilling and installations of 25 solar-power supply system, targeting 12,500 rural communities.

The Fisheries Minister also spoke about current initiatives, which include developing a water policy for the country and the formulation of borehole drilling regulation.

This Act, he added, has already been reviewed and validated by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO).

Minister Drammeh also disclosed that the ministry is currently waiting for the copy of the policy document to be sent to the Ministry of Justice for drafting.

On some of the ministry's achievements, Minster Drammeh recalled that in 2023, they completed the implementation of water reticulation in rural Gambia with a grant from the Japanese Aid Agency (JICA).

This project, he said, is fully operational following its inauguration by President Adama Barrow in 2023, a project targeting 68, 000 inhabitants in rural communities.

He also said that that currently they are implementing similar projects funded by the African Development Bank, including 40 public latrines in 141 rural communities, while targeting 82,361 people for water supply in rural Gambia.

Under the Fisheries Sector Support Project, he said they have completed two fish landing platforms in Gunjur and Tanji, while works are on course for similar initiatives at Kartong and Sanyang, under the EU project.

Under the same EU sector program under the aquaculture unit under the department of fisheries, he added that four chambered aquaculture ponds have been constructed at Kuloro, benefiting 32 communities within Kombo East.

"These ponds have been stocked with 4000 fingerlings with 25 bags of fish feeds, managed by the community and supervised by the aquaculture unit," he added.

According to him, fish feed meal machine has also been provided by the FAO.

Similar projects have been initiated in the Central River Region (CRR), where 18 fish ponds have been rehabilitated by the Department of Fisheries.

"Currently, a design for 50 new ponds had been developed, where 10 meant for Jahally and 40 for Pacharr. Additionally, the Ministry through the Fisheries Department has provided 20 artisanal fishing boats to both the coastal and inland fishing communities."

Under the Fisheries Development Fund, he said the ministry has further provided 10 Yamaha motor bikes for field staff supervision and monitoring of fish landing sites throughout the country.

He also said following a review of the Fisheries regulation, fishing licenses have been increased by 100 percent, adding that industrial fishing vessels and fishing must also be harmonised by eliminating semi-industrial fishing vessels.

Minister Drammeh maintained that through the same regulation, fishing zones for industrial fishing vessels is also extended from 7 nautical miles to 9 nautical miles.