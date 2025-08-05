Liberia: Joe Zadrozny Named U. S. Chargé d'Affaires

The government of the United States has announced the appointment of Joseph E. Zadrozny as Chargé d'Affaires of its embassy near Monrovia.

Zadrozny is described as a seasoned member of the Senior Foreign Service, who brings extensive experience from his previous assignments. He just began his assignment as Deputy Chief of Mission for Mission Liberia in July this year and in less than a month assumed the elevated role of Chargé d'Affaires in August 2025.

Before arriving in Liberia, Zadrozny was Management Counselor in Abuja, Nigeria, from 2023 to 2025. He also served as Chargé d'Affaires in Port Moresby, covering Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu from April 2022 to August 2023. His career includes serving as Consul General in Wuhan, China, and holding positions at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and consulates in Shanghai and Shenyang.

Zadrozny's diplomatic service extends to Germany with roles at the U.S. Embassy in Berlin and the Consulate General in Frankfurt. He has also been stationed at embassies in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

On what appears to be on a temporary note, Zadrozny replaces former Ambassador Mark Toner, who retired as the United States Ambassador to Liberia. Toner's sudden retirement announcement reportedly surprised embassy staff, coming just before Liberia President Joseph Boakai's important meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and other African leaders last month.

Toner explained his decision to retire as a desire to spend more time with his family after 33 years in the foreign service, emphasizing that his choice was personal and not due to any disagreements with the Trump administration. In an exclusive interview with Front Page Africa inside the U.S. embassy, Toner, aged 61, highlighted the sacrifices diplomats make by being away from their families and expressed pride in serving under any administration.

"Like members of the military, diplomats also spend large parts of their career away from family," Toner, 61, told Front Page Africa's exclusive interview inside the U.S. embassy. "I made a personal choice that I had to return to be with my family and I don't regret that at all. It has nothing to do with any political choice. I am proud to serve any administration."

With Toner's decision to step down, Zadrozny was immediately named Deputy Chief of Mission to ensure a smooth transition.

Before joining the Foreign Service in 1998, Zadrozny worked with the Peace Corps as a volunteer in Mongolia and later as staff at headquarters locations including Washington and Honiara.

Originally from Houston, Texas, Zadrozny is said to be an alumnus of the University of Notre Dame and holds a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. He is multilingual with proficiency in French, Mandarin Chinese, German, Mongolian, and Russian.