Liberia: 'No Increase in Subscription Fees'

The management of The Consolidated Group Inc., exclusive service provider of DStv in Liberia, has officially debunked widespread rumors that subscription prices have increased.

In a press briefing held Monday, Madam Hawa Farkollie, Customer Service Manager at DStv Liberia, clarified that subscription fees remain unchanged across all packages. She emphasized that the company continues to offer affordable, quality digital entertainment for every Liberian household.

"There has been no increase in our monthly subscription fees," Madam Farkollie affirmed. "Our packages are still the same -- Family for US$13, Access for US$8, Compact for US$23, Compact Plus for US$36, and Premium for US$61. These prices remain consistent."

Madam Farkollie explained that the confusion likely stems from the end of a recent hardware promotion, which offered new customer installations at a subsidized price of US$15. That promotion, she said, was a special effort by DSTV Liberia to ease access for more customers.

"Now that the promotion has ended, we've returned to our regular connection fee of US$70 including one month subscription for new installations," she said. "This amount covers the cost of essential hardware such as the dish, decoder, LNB, and cabling--not the monthly subscription."

She further clarified that subscription fees and hardware costs are entirely separate, and customers should not confuse the two. The reinstated installation fee reflects normal pricing and may also be affected by rising import costs and tariffs in Liberia.

DSTV Liberia is encouraging customers and the general public to get accurate information by visiting their head office located in Fiamah, Monrovia, or by contacting official DSTV customer service representatives.

"We value transparency and affordability," Madam Farkollie concluded. "We encourage our customers to reach out to us directly to avoid misinformation on social media or elsewhere."

DSTV Liberia continues to offer a wide range of entertainment, sports, news, and lifestyle channels, delivering world-class content at unmatched value. The company says it remains committed to keeping prices stable and customers satisfied.