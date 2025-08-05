Liberia: LBC Endorses President Boakai's Ban On Export of Raw Rubber.

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai's executive order #151 banning the exportation of unprocessed rubber out of Liberia continues to receive applause from Liberians in the sector.

The Liberian Business Community, through the Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia (PATEL), in collaboration with the Trade-Union Congress of Liberia, has endorsed President Joseph N. Boakai's Executive Order #151 banning the exportation of raw rubber from Liberia.

Addressing a joint press conference on behalf of the Institutions on Monday, August 4, 2025, in Monrovia, PATEL Chairman, Mr. Dominic Nimely, expressed appreciation to the government for the initiative, while cautioning the government to ensure that the band leads for Liberia's industrialization and economic redefinition.

However, he urged that the Executive Order from President Boakai doesn't end up like previous Executive Orders that were swept under the carpet, a fate he said has befallen the Liberianization Policy, which he said is neglected and abandoned.

" The Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia in association with the Trade Union Congress of Liberia, expresses thanks to the President of the republic of Liberia, His excellency President Joseph N. Boakai for Executive Order # 151 and we Look to Commerce Ministry for Enforcement and implementation." He stated. We extend heartfelt gratitude to President Boakai for issuing the recent executive order 151 "that aims to promote sustainable economic development. This decisive action reflects the administration's commitment to fostering a fair and equitable marketplace for all citizens." He stated.

According to him, they recognized the significance of Executive Order # 151 in addressing the manufacturing of raw materials in Liberia and increasing quality control, while describing it as a crucial step toward creating a more just society and ensuring that the needs of all Liberians are met.

"As we move forward, we look to the Department of Commerce to take the lead in enforcing this order effectively. The successful implementation of these measures will require collaboration and diligence, and we are confident that the Commerce Ministry will rise to the occasion. Their expertise and commitment to upholding the principles outlined in the executive order will be vital in translating policy into meaningful action." Mr. Nimely pointed out.

The Liberian business advocate said that it's very sad that Firestone has been in Liberia for years but is not adding value to the raw rubber grown in the country; instead, they are shipping it to other African countries for manufacturing and processing, thereby leaving Liberian jobs and the economy unhealthy.

He further indicated that what Liberians see from that rubber grown here is just the process material with the Firestone name on it, but manufactured in another country, with a return to the country with high costs.

"The Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia stand ready to support the Commerce Ministry in this endeavor and urge all stakeholders to collaborate in ensuring the order's objectives are met. Together, we can build a stronger, more equitable economy for future generations. Thanks once again to President Boakai for this visionary leadership. We look forward to seeing those positive impacts of the executive order unfold." He concluded. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.