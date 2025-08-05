Liberia: U.S. Embassy Gets New Chargé d'Affaires

Monrovia — The United States State Department has named Joe Zadrozny as its new Charge' d'Affaires at its embassy in Monrovia.

Mr. Zafdrozny is acknowledged as a career member of the Senior Foreign Service. He began his assignment as Deputy Chief of Mission for Mission Liberia in July 2025 and assumed the role of Chargé d'Affaires in August 2025.

A statement issued on the Embassy's social media page said he served as Management Counselor in Abuja, Nigeria, from 2023 to 2025. Prior to his assignment in Nigeria, he served as Chargé d'Affaires, a.i., in Port Moresby, covering Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu, from April 2022 to August 2023, and before that was the Deputy Chief of Mission.

It noted that he served as Consul General in Wuhan, China, as well as three other assignments in China, at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, and the U.S. Consulate General in Shanghai and Shenyang.

He has served twice in Germany, at the U.S. Embassy in Berlin and at the Consulate General in Frankfurt. Other assignments include the U.S. Embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and the U.S. Embassy in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Prior to joining the Foreign Service in 1998, Mr. Zadrozny worked with the Peace Corps, first as a Volunteer in Mongolia and then as a staff member at Peace Corps headquarters in Washington and in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Mr. Zadrozny claims Houston, Texas, as his hometown and graduated from the University of Notre Dame. He also holds a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. He speaks French, Mandarin Chinese, German, Mongolian, and Russian.