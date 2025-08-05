Liberia: U.S. Embassy Gets New Chargé d'Affaires

5 August 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The United States State Department has named Joe Zadrozny as its new Charge' d'Affaires at its embassy in Monrovia.

Mr. Zafdrozny is acknowledged as a career member of the Senior Foreign Service. He began his assignment as Deputy Chief of Mission for Mission Liberia in July 2025 and assumed the role of Chargé d'Affaires in August 2025.

A statement issued on the Embassy's social media page said he served as Management Counselor in Abuja, Nigeria, from 2023 to 2025. Prior to his assignment in Nigeria, he served as Chargé d'Affaires, a.i., in Port Moresby, covering Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu, from April 2022 to August 2023, and before that was the Deputy Chief of Mission.

It noted that he served as Consul General in Wuhan, China, as well as three other assignments in China, at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, and the U.S. Consulate General in Shanghai and Shenyang.

He has served twice in Germany, at the U.S. Embassy in Berlin and at the Consulate General in Frankfurt. Other assignments include the U.S. Embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and the U.S. Embassy in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Prior to joining the Foreign Service in 1998, Mr. Zadrozny worked with the Peace Corps, first as a Volunteer in Mongolia and then as a staff member at Peace Corps headquarters in Washington and in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Mr. Zadrozny claims Houston, Texas, as his hometown and graduated from the University of Notre Dame. He also holds a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. He speaks French, Mandarin Chinese, German, Mongolian, and Russian.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.