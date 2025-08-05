Liberia: Hummingbird Resources Owes Millions in Unpaid Taxes and Community Fees

Capitol Hill — Hummingbird Resources, a mining company operating predominantly in Sinoe County with some concessional activities touching down River Gee and Maryland Counties, has admitted it owes more than US$3.448 million dollars to the Government and People of Liberia.

The money is owed in Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) levies and unpaid community development funds as the company continues to face mounting scrutiny from House Joint Committee on Concession and Investment for financial liabilities to the state and host communities

But the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) says the Hummingbird is in deep financial distress which has led to the growing tax liability.

Appearing before Committee, which is chaired by Bong County Electoral District #7 Representative, Foday Edward Fahnbulleh, the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Brett Richards, who honored the public hearing under the risk of contempt, pleaded for understanding, citing health-related reasons for his absences from previous hearings.

While admitting to the company's forfeiture to its financial obligation to the country, CEO Richards failed to present any financial records to the committee despite being repeatedly pressed to show payment details that could possibly excuse LRA levies and community development funds which his company has failed to pay over the years.

"I received the letter and subsequent communications. I had a medical procedure in France and had to delegate my staff to attend on my behalf. My absences were not in any way intended to obstruct the Committee's work, and I should not be held in contempt."

While presenting travel-related medical documents to validate his prior non-appearances, Mr. Richards revealed that he assumed the role of CEO in December of last year (2024) after the company's parent body had already entered a period of financial difficulty.

"I joined when the company was already under financial stress. We need time. We are not in good financial standing in line with the Mineral Development Agreement. But I can assure you, Hummingbird will be in full compliance by the end of 2025," he told lawmakers.

Richards further disclosed that the capital required to build and operationalize the mine is approximately US$450M, describing the project as a significant investment capable of generating numerous secondary and tertiary jobs across Liberia.

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), represented by Deputy Commissioner, Mr. Gabriel Montgomery, revealed to the hearing that the company owes the government an outstanding US$3.4 million.

This startling revelation by the LRA then sparked concerns over the company's compliance and financial credibility.

The lack of transparency has raised red flags among legislators, many of whom believe that Hummingbird may be using claims of financial hardship to delay tax payments and dodge scrutiny.

Some lawmakers also questioned whether the company's dealings with local communities and the Ministry of Mines and Energy are in line with the provisions of the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA), which governs operations in the extractive sector.

Lawmakers were in fact, left unconvinced by the company owes the people of Liberia only this amount. The lawmakers in consensus demanded tangible evidence of its financial standing and obligations.

While the LRA confirmed the US$3.4 million liability, they failed to provide detailed supporting documentation showing how the debt is accumulated.

"We want to know whether you are in distress. In fact, even if you are, there is no document before this body that proves that Hummingbird is financially distressed," stated Committee Chair Fahnbulleh.

As the debate into the matter reached its height, a motion was made by Margibi County Electoral District #2 Representative K. Jones, for the Hummingbird management to remain under oath to return with a full financial report from the company that details its financial transactions and to show how it arrived at the current debt figure.

The motion proffered by Rep. Jones was seconded and unanimously voted upon by Committee members amid some amendments.

With CEO Richards due to travel out of the country Wednesday, the management team headed by him will again appear before the committee on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 with the requested relevant documents.

The House joint committee on Concession and Investment Committee has warned that failure to provide the requested documents in subsequent hearings could lead to some consequences.

As the legislative probe deepens with the company remaining under the heat, many are concerned about the true financial state of Hummingbird as to whether it still has the capacity to continue with the agreement.

There are also concerns over the government's next action - whether the government will take tougher action against the company to ensure accountability from concession companies that owe significant revenue to the state.