Liberia: Four Senior Police Officers Suspended in Bong County Over Security Breaches and Misconduct

Gbarnga — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has suspended four senior officers assigned to Bong County, including the County Police Commander and the head of the Crime Services Division, for administrative failures and misconduct.

Commander Farsue V. Sheriff, the County Police Chief, was suspended for one month for failing to effectively manage traffic during President Joseph Boakai's return from Grand Gedeh County.

The incident occurred at night following the reburial and burial of former President Samuel K. Doe and his wife. Authorities say Sheriff allowed private and commercial vehicles to merge into the presidential convoy, causing serious congestion along the Bong County corridor and raising security concerns.

In a related development, three other senior officers were suspended in connection with the mishandling of a burglary investigation at Joma's Business Center in Gbarnga.

James Kartoe, Commander of the Crime Services Division (CSD), and Foster Varney, Deputy Police Commander for Administration, each received a one-month suspension. Kartoe was cited for poor supervision of the CSD, while Varney was disciplined for failing to intervene when a burglary suspect was allegedly released without proper authorization.

Patrick Sandolo, Deputy Commander for Crime Services, was suspended for three months. He is accused of directly ordering the release of the suspect. According to police sources, Sandolo will be reassigned but will no longer serve in his current capacity.

The suspensions took effect on August 1, 2025.

In the interim, Police Chief of Operations Chris Gono has taken over as Acting Commander of the Liberia National Police Bong Detachment.