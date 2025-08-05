Liberia: Cane Rat Farming Training Empowers Rural Communities in Grand Gedeh

Grand Gedeh — As part of efforts to promote sustainable alternatives to forest-based livelihoods, the European Union-funded Leh Go Green project, in collaboration with the Forestry Training Institute (FTI), recently completed a two-day training in cane rat (grasscutter) production at the Grand Gedeh Community College.

The training targeted selected community members from Boundary and Ziah Towns.

A total of six participants, three men and three women, were introduced to core techniques in cane rat rearing, including housing, feeding, disease prevention, and overall management practices.

The initiative aims to equip rural households with a dependable source of protein and income, while reducing pressure on the region's biodiversity-rich forests.

"This training is part of our strategy to reduce communities' dependence on bushmeat. By offering alternative protein sources and income-generating activities like cane rat farming, we are protecting our forest ecosystems while creating sustainable livelihoods," said Leh Go Green Project Officer, Mr. Korkolie E. Dongbo.

The sessions were facilitated by FTI Production Officers, Mr. D. Kingdom Grear and Mr. Jonathan Glee, who emphasized the importance of transitioning away from unsustainable practices such as hunting.

"Cane rat farming is one of the most sustainable small livestock ventures available to rural farmers. It requires minimal investment, adapts well to local conditions, and offers quick returns. Our goal is to ensure participants leave with the practical skills needed to establish and sustain their farms," said Mr. Grear.

Mr. Glee added, "We covered the full production cycle from pen construction to breeding and disease control. If properly managed, this venture can greatly reduce the reliance on wild meat and offer long-term economic benefits for local families."

Participants expressed enthusiasm for the training and pledged to apply the knowledge within their communities, supported by continued supervision from the Leh Go Green team. Many voiced optimism about improving household nutrition and moving away from forest hunting.

Managed by UNDP in partnership with the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), Leh Go Green continues to deliver impactful, community-driven interventions that promote environmental conservation while advancing economic empowerment.

This training marks a vital step toward enhancing food security, safeguarding forest resources, and fostering sustainable development in Grand Gedeh County.