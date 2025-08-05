Liberia: Naymote Strengthens Citizen-Led Oversight and Local Governance in Liberia

Monrovia — Social Accountability Monitors across Liberia are playing a critical role in overseeing the management of public resources and service delivery. Leveraging digital tools, these monitors are enhancing citizen participation, promoting accountable governance, and fostering inclusive development nationwide.

With support from UNDP Liberia through funding from the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund, trained County Accountability and Advocacy Teams (CAATs) have been actively monitoring county development initiatives and tracking government commitments to public service delivery.

Through engagement with local county administrators, including superintendents, county development officers, and county finance officers, CAATs have been sharing updates, exchanging information, and strengthening collaboration in the spirit of transparency and good governance.

Progress and Impact

These engagements have yielded productive outcomes, with county authorities pledging to collaborate actively with Social Accountability Monitors. Officials have committed to providing essential updates on both ongoing and completed development projects, as well as sharing financial records and contract documentation. Monitors, widely recognized as the voices of the people, are receiving growing support from local government leaders who have expressed appreciation for the initiative's role in promoting transparency and tracking county development efforts.

Between June and July 2025, CAAT members visited, monitored, documented, and reported on 240 development projects across Liberia's 15 counties. 75% of the projects are currently ongoing. The remaining are delayed due to funding challenges or transitioning phases.

Naymote's implementation of this initiative across all counties marks a powerful step toward community-led governance. These Social Accountability Monitors are now functioning as the eyes and ears of their communities, holding local governments accountable, exposing inefficiencies, and cultivating a culture of responsive governance and grassroots integrity.

In Gbarma Town, Gbarpolu County, the Gbarma Health Center has remained abandoned by the County Administration since 2017. However, through persistent engagement and advocacy by the County Accountability and Advocacy Team (CAAT), construction work has finally commenced. On July 30, 2025, CAAT members in Gbarpolu County participated in a public hearing held in Bopolu City on the 2025 development budget. During the session, County Finance Officer Howard P. Bunday presented a draft budget of $706,666.00 to the County Council for deliberation and approval.

Also on July 30, 2025, the CAAT team visited the construction site of the Presidential Palace in Foya District, Lofa County, to assess the progress and gather cost-related information. The team's interaction with the project engineer revealed that the project is valued at $10 million. Although they were unable to obtain the Bill of Quantities (BOQ) and other supporting documents, construction is ongoing.

CAAT's monitoring and advocacy in Lofa County has greatly contributed to improved access to public information and service delivery. For the first time, citizens have access to the 2024 county resolutions, disbursement fund lists, and details on the management of county and social development funds.

On July 28, 2025, the Lofa CAAT team monitored the delivery of a substantial consignment of drugs to the Tellewoyan Memorial Hospital in Voinjama City. The hospital leadership extended an invitation to the CAAT team to uphold transparency and accountability throughout the delivery process.

In Maryland County, CAAT's monitoring and advocacy initiatives have fostered greater transparency in the administration's handling of county development funds. Efforts to fulfill government commitments are ongoing. The Maryland County Administration is collaborating with CAAT to establish effective communication channels and utilize various platforms to keep citizens informed about local development projects.

Peter P. Toe, Jr., of the CAAT-Maryland County, reported that "Maryland District 2 Representative Hon. Anthony Williams praised the CAAT, NAYMOTE Liberia, and UNDP for the initiative, describing it as an enforcement of accountability on the different jobs they do as politicians."

The work of CAAT continues to garner significant recognition and appreciation through radio talk shows, community meetings, and public engagements. Citizens are increasingly discussing county development projects and tracking funds, a shift largely attributed to the awareness efforts led by CAAT. This initiative is fostering a citizen-led oversight mechanism for local development and strengthening the foundation for democratic accountability at the community level.

CAAT members' visits to various project sites have not only demonstrated their unwavering commitment to grassroots monitoring but have also facilitated access to key government commitments and institutional records, significantly strengthening transparency across the board. These engagements have enhanced data collection and validation efforts, enabling the teams to track resources and measure outcomes with greater precision through the practical use of ComCare, a digital tool that supports real-time monitoring of public expenditure and service delivery through a gender-responsive lens.

The resulting data and findings are regularly shared with county administrations and county councils, accompanied by actionable recommendations.

A Call to Action

Naymote continues to lead the charge in advancing social accountability in Liberia, consistently contributing to the consolidation of democratic gains. Its Executive Director, Eddie D. Jarwolo, says, "The CAAT initiative is changing the narrative, demanding more from the government." Jawolo emphasized the urgent need for increased funding for county development, pointing out that the current allocation of $186,666 per county is insufficient to meet local needs. With a total of $2,799,990 earmarked in the national budget for development across Liberia's 15 counties, disparities in additional social development funding, favoring counties like Nimba, Bassa, Bong, and Bomi, are hindering the effective implementation of county development agendas.

To address these gaps, Mr. Jarwolo recommends that the national government allocate $1 million per electoral district, totaling $73 million across all 73 districts. This funding, he proposes, should be managed by qualified experts within District Development Councils, with robust oversight from both the Legislature and citizens to ensure transparency and effectiveness. He believes such a model will expedite the full realization of county development goals.

About the Project

The project "Empowering Citizens and Communities to Foster Social Accountability and Transparency in Governance and Public Service Delivery" is funded by the UN Peacebuilding Fund and implemented by UNDP Liberia in partnership with Naymote. This transformative initiative represents a pivotal moment and marks a significant milestone in community-driven governance, and highlights Liberia's steadfast commitment to inclusive and transparent development.