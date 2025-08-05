Liberia: Minister of State Without Portfolio Denies Involvement in Lacra DG's Suspension

5 August 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — Samuel A. Stevquaoh, Minister of State Without Portfolio for Special Services, has strongly denied any involvement in the recent suspension of the Director General of the Liberia Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (LACRA), Christopher Sankolo.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica on Monday, Stevquaoh dismissed rumors suggesting that he played a role in influencing President Joseph Boakai's decision to suspend Sankolo.

According to speculation circulating in political and public service circles, Stevquaoh allegedly lobbied for Sankolo's removal in order to install an individual of his own choosing in the position.

However, Stevquaoh categorically rejected the claim, emphasizing that the suspension was entirely the prerogative of the President, who acted within his constitutional authority.

"The president took the decision in the best interest of the entity based on the pieces of evidence that had been provided to him. It has nothing to do with me or anyone at the Ministry of State," Stevquaoh stated firmly.

He clarified that, as an aide to the President, his responsibility is to assist in the implementation of presidential directives and mandates across government institutions.

He admitted that such work often leads to misunderstandings or tensions, but insisted that those who feel upset by the execution of presidential duties sometimes resort to false allegations to tarnish reputations.

"As aides to the President, we have the responsibility to engage with institutions and carry out the president's mandate," he said. "In that process you upset some people, so, to say that we have real estate, diverting money from LACRA's account to our personal account, is false and misleading."

Stevquaoh also pushed back against accusations of financial impropriety, asserting that he has never been involved in the misappropriation of public funds.

"God has been good to me. I really don't need to go out to steal government's money to live," he added.

The Deputy Minister referenced his long-standing working relationship with President Boakai as a testament to his integrity, noting that he served under President Boakai for over a decade during his vice presidency without a single scandal. He also pointed to his record in various positions in the private sector as further evidence of his clean reputation.

"I have worked with President Boakai for twelve years when he was vice president without having any scandal. And I've worked in several other places without any scandal. I guard my reputation jealously," Stevquaoh said.

