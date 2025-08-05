Liberia: Albert Kamara's Football Journey - From Myanmar to Brunei - With Liberia in Sight

Monrovia — What began as a grassroots football initiative in Myanmar has blossomed into a multi-country development project under the guidance of Stages Albert Kamara.

Now, the 43-year-old Liberian is setting his sights on an even more personal goal bringing his successful model back home to Liberia.

For 16 years, Kamara's Power Soccer International Academy has provided opportunities for children aged 5 to 18 and beyond. The academy focuses on developing not just athletes, but also future leaders.

"Some of our kids have been with us for six or seven years," Kamara told a local radio Prime FM Sports Track, emphasizing the academy's role in helping student-athletes transition into coaching and education.

The academy attracts young players from across the globe, fostering a multicultural environment where football bridges divide. "Coaching is like being a father: here, you guide, you care, and you teach," Kamara explained. "But beyond the kids, you have to gain the parents' trust. That's the hardest part in grassroots football."

Expansion and Growth in Brunei

The academy's expansion to Brunei presented Kamara with new lessons. While Myanmar posed challenges with football federations, Brunei proved more receptive. "We got full approval from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Schools. The government welcomed the project, but the problem is usually with finding reliable local partners," Kamara noted.

In Brunei, the academy has significantly impacted local football, taking charge of the grassroots section for a club competing in AFC-sanctioned tournaments. "We run their development from foundation to U-15, and we're currently participating in the Brunei National U-15 League," Kamara said.

To ensure sustainability, the academy operates on two tracks: a fee-based model for recreational training and a high-performance pathway for elite talents. Promising players in the latter track are groomed for national programs and international tournaments, often with support from parents and government ministries.

A Model Built on Transparency and Integrity

Unlike many academies that take a percentage of players' contracts, Power Soccer International Academy releases athletes without financial strings attached. "When they leave to join clubs, we don't ask for 10% or 20%. Our goal is to help them grow, not profit from them," Kamara stated.

The academy prides itself on its integrity. Kamara recounted an incident where a sponsorship for an international tournament fell through, resulting in an $85,000 loss. He ensured all sponsors were refunded. "We didn't go to the Gothia Cup, but I made sure we returned the money. It's about relationships, not transactions," he emphasized.

Global Standards in Coaching Education

Power Soccer International Academy maintains global standards in staff recruitment. Kamara leverages platforms like LinkedIn to connect with coaches from Europe and Asia, many affiliated with top clubs such as Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund. This approach ensures a staff that understands both development and diverse cultures.

In addition to his role as Founder and Technical Director, Kamara is a certified PE teacher and sports director. He manages his responsibilities in Brunei while also leading coaching education initiatives that have trained over 5,000 coaches through U.S. collaborations.

The Undeniable Call of Home

Despite his busy schedule in Brunei, Myanmar, and burgeoning plans in Laos and Malaysia, Liberia remains central to Kamara's aspirations.

"Bringing the academy to Liberia isn't off the table. It's my dream," Kamara affirmed. "I've always said, once Brunei is stable, I'll look into it."

Kamara maintains close ties with Liberian coaches and players, including former teammates and partners like Dgeorges Manubah and Melvin George, who now run successful youth programs back home. "What they're doing is amazing. If I come back, I want it to be something that adds to what they've built--not compete with it," he said.

With hopes of retiring from overseas work by age 50, Kamara's long-term vision includes a return to Liberia, not just to coach, but to establish a sustainable and lasting legacy for the next generation. "This isn't about me. It's about legacy, opportunity, and giving back wherever I go, and especially where I came from."