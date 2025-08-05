Liberia: Diaspora Liberians Urge Government to Rebury Former Head of State David Kpomakpor As Part of National Reconciliation

Monrovia — Diaspora Liberians from Klay District, Bomi County, are calling on the Liberian government to honor former Head of State, Professor David D. Kpomakpor, with a state-sponsored reburial in Liberia--describing the move as a necessary step toward national healing and reconciliation.

The appeal follows recent reburial ceremonies for former Presidents William R. Tolbert Jr. and Samuel K. Doe--efforts praised for their symbolic significance in closing painful chapters of Liberia's history. The Klay Diaspora Community believes Professor Kpomakpor, a native of their district and a unifying figure during Liberia's civil war, also deserves such national recognition.

"President Boakai's leadership in reburying past presidents has sparked a sense of healing," said Deacon Telee Brown, speaking on behalf of the community. "We are now urging the President to also honor Professor Kpomakpor, who guided the nation during one of its most fragile moments."

A Life of Service and Calm Leadership

Born on September 28, 1935, in Klay Township, Bomi County, Professor Kpomakpor rose from humble beginnings to become a prominent legal scholar and statesman. After graduating from the College of West Africa in 1953, he earned his Bachelor's degree from San Francisco State University and later obtained a law degree from the University of Liberia, followed by a Master's in Comparative Law from UCLA.

He joined the University of Liberia's Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law in 1974 and became a full professor. Kpomakpor also served on the Constitution Drafting Commission (1981-1984) and was appointed Associate Justice of the Supreme Court from 1987 to 1990.

In 1994, at the height of Liberia's civil conflict, he was named Chairman of the five-member Council of State under the Liberian National Transitional Government (LNTG), making him the country's interim Head of State. He led efforts to stabilize the nation during an extremely volatile period.

Despite his contributions, Professor Kpomakpor passed away in the United States in 2010 and was buried there, with no official recognition or state ceremony in Liberia.

A Call for Justice and Closure

The Klay Diaspora Community believes now is the time to bring his remains home.

"We're not just asking for a reburial. We're asking the country to remember and honor the quiet leadership that helped guide Liberia through its storm," said Deacon Brown.

He urged President Boakai, the national government, civil society, and all Liberians to support their call, which he described as a tribute to dignity, legacy, and reconciliation.