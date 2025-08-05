Nigeria: I'm Not Desperate for Power - Obi Reacts to Criticism Over One-Term Promise

Presidential hopeful Peter Obi has defended his pledge to serve only a single four-year term if elected president in 2027, dismissing criticisms labelling his vow as desperate and unrealistic.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Obi said his commitment to serve for just one term stems from a deep desire to rebuild Nigeria and not personal ambition.

"I still find it baffling that my decision to do a term of four years, if given the mandate to rule this country, is generating so much agitation. By this feeling, we are doubting the fact that a sincere leader can achieve much in 48 months," Obi wrote.

Addressing claims that his promise reflects desperation, the former Anambra State governor pushed back, saying he does not exhibit any of the traits typically associated with desperate politicians.

"I have never been desperate in the pursuit of power, or anything else, for that matter," he said.

"There are some traits associated with desperation, which in no way are in any of my political behaviours in the past and now, like engaging in overly aggressive rhetoric or actions to prove a point or gain attention; becoming overly defensive or reactive to criticism, often to the point of appearing paranoid.

"Making unrealistic or unfulfillable promises to win support or approval, resorting to personal attacks or character assassination to discredit opponents or frequently changing positions or policies to suit immediate political needs."

Obi reiterated that his political philosophy has always prioritised principle over power and civility over conflict.

"Throughout my political journey, I have never been involved in thuggery, the snatching of ballot boxes, or any form of electoral malpractice. I challenge anyone: conduct your investigations. You will find no stains of rigging or violence associated with my name," he said.

According to the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 election, his single-term vow is not only sincere but achievable. He said that within four years, key reforms can be implemented to significantly alter the trajectory of Nigeria's development.

"In four years we can confront corruption head-on, redirecting resources to priority areas. For instance, the trillions used to acquire new presidential jets and other unnecessary expenses at this time could have been channelled into education, healthcare, or infrastructure," he argued.

Obi added that his administration would focus on strengthening the rule of law and electoral integrity: "Within the same period, we can ensure that the rule of law is sacrosanct and strictly followed. We can conduct free, fair, and credible elections."

The former governor emphasised that for him, leadership is not about entitlement or personal gain but about delivering meaningful impact.

Obi's one-term vow has become one of the most discussed topics in the build-up to the 2027 elections, attracting both praise and criticism from critics and supporters.

Vanguard News