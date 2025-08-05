Gambia: Introducing Khalipha General Alhajie Yahya Darboe

Khalipha General Alhajie Yahya Darboe is the 6th Khalipha of Saikou Seedia Darboe (2007-2025).

As the sixth Khalipha in the blessed lineage of the revered Saikou Seedia Darboe, he is remembered as a devout servant of Allah, a dedicated scholar of the Qur'an, and a compassionate leader whose entire life was immersed in the worship of Allah and the service of Islam.

Born into a family deeply rooted in Islamic knowledge and spiritual discipline, the venerable scholar was raised under the guiding light of his father and elder brothers, who themselves were respected scholars and bearers of the Qur'an.

From childhood, he was immersed in the study of the Qur'an and the foundational sciences of Islam. His first and only teachers were his father and elder brothers, from whom he both began and completed his religious training.

This unique and blessed educational path not only grounded him in sacred knowledge, but also instilled in him the values of humility, obedience, and unwavering faith in Allah. Through their guidance, he developed a deep love for the Qur'an and a lifelong passion for worship, love for Allah (SWT) and Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

A Life Devoted to Allah and His Deen

Khalipha Yahya Darboe's life was a shining example of total devotion to Allah. Every breath he took, every word he spoke, and every action he performed, was oriented toward the pleasure of Allah and the spread of Islam. His days were spent teaching, praying, and leading; his nights were illuminated by dhikr (remembrance of Allah) and Qiyam al-Layl (night prayer).

He was not only a scholar but a spiritual father to many. Over the years, he raised and taught countless students, many of whom lived under his care. He provided them with food, shelter, clothing, and, most importantly, with knowledge and love. His compound was not just a place of study, but a sanctuary where souls were nurtured and hearts were trained to love Allah and follow the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Leadership and Khaliphate (2007-2025)

It was in the year 2007, when Alhajie Yahya Darboe was entrusted with the noble responsibility of leading as the 6th Khalipha of Saikou Seedia Darboe. Over the course of 18 remarkable years, he led with wisdom, gentleness, and unshakable devotion.

Under his Khaliphate, the Darboe spiritual path flourished, with many turning toward Allah through his teachings and example. He strengthened the bonds of the community, expanded Qur'anic learning, and preserved the sacred traditions passed down from his noble predecessors.

His leadership was not marked by worldly ambition, but by a higher vision: to serve Allah and prepare souls for the Hereafter. He avoided praise and fame, always pointing others back to the Creator. His humility was matched only by the depth of his spiritual insight and his ability to transform lives through simple yet profound teachings.

Legacy of Faith and Service

Khalipha Yahya Darboe's greatest legacy lies not only in the students he taught, but in the hearts he shaped. His own children were raised in the same spirit of sincerity and devotion, and many now continue in his footsteps - teaching, leading, and worshipping Allah with the same unwavering passion. His students, scattered across regions and communities, carry his teachings and embody the values he lived. His life was not divided between the spiritual and the worldly; his entire existence was about Allah. Everything he did: his words, his silence, his teaching, his leadership was a reflection of his deep connection with his Lord.

He passed away on Friday 27th June, 2025 after a life richly lived in service to Islam. His legacy is eternal not in material monuments, but in the living hearts of his students and children, and in the continuing flame of faith he helped ignite in countless souls.

May Allah grant him the highest station in Jannah, accept his service, and allow his legacy to continue to benefit generations to come.

