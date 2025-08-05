Gambia: Minority Leader - 2026 Election Is Battle for Gambia's Democratic Survival

United Democratic Party (UDP) Minority Leader and Senior Administrative Secretary, Hon. Alhagie S. Darboe, has issued a rallying call to Gambians in the Diaspora, urging them to unite and intensify their support ahead of the 2026 presidential election, describing the vote as a defining moment for the nation's future.

Speaking at the UDP Diaspora Convention in Seattle on Saturday, Darboe declared that the 2026 race is "not just another political contest" but a "must-win" battle for democratic survival, institutional reform, and generational justice.

"The road to 2026 will not be easy. We will be tested," he told party members. "But if we remain principled, united, and forward-thinking, we shall prevail. Let us not be divided by personalities. Let us be united by purpose."

Darboe's remarks underscored the importance of party unity and discipline as the UDP prepares to select its presidential flag bearer. He called for the process to be guided by the party's constitution and democratic values, stressing that internal diversity should be a source of strength, not division.

"Unity is not the absence of disagreement; unity is the triumph of collective interest over personal ambition," he said. "We must stay focused on the larger mission, rescuing The Gambia from corruption, injustice, and economic despair."

The Minority Leader praised the Diaspora's longstanding contributions to the UDP, describing its members as "partners in national transformation." He highlighted their remittances, activism, and advocacy, which he said sustain livelihoods and shape global perceptions of The Gambia.

Darboe urged Diaspora supporters to go beyond financial contributions by engaging in voter education, digital mobilisation, and policy advocacy as the campaign intensifies.

"The diaspora is not just a support base--it is a strategic force," he declared.

Turning to his role in Parliament, Darboe emphasised the importance of the National Assembly in safeguarding The Gambia's fragile democracy. He lamented that the legislature is often undervalued and subject to public criticism, yet insisted that opposition lawmakers have remained steadfast in their constitutional duties.

"The National Assembly is the beating heart of our republic," he said. "Even as a minority, we have provided oversight of the executive and introduced bills that reflect the aspirations of our citizens."

He warned that the 2026 election is also about protecting democratic institutions from executive overreach and restoring public trust. He linked parliamentary strength to grassroots mobilisation, stressing the need to empower communities, support women and youth, and address everyday challenges.

In his closing appeal, Darboe called on UDP supporters at home and abroad to remain disciplined and united as the campaign season approaches. He expressed confidence that the party could secure victory if it prioritises national interest over personal ambition.

"To the youth who yearn for change, to the elders who long for stability, and to the diaspora who demand progress, UDP hears you. UDP is ready. UDP shall rise," he declared, drawing loud applause from the audience.

The Seattle convention, attended by UDP Party Leader Ousainou Darboe, senior party officials, and Diaspora executives, marked the first major engagement between the party's National Assembly caucus and its international supporters since 2017.

