Nigeria: Why Zoning Can't Hinder Creation of Anioma State - Committee

The Anioma State Creation Technical Committee has dispelled the notion that the present zoning arrangements across the country did not favour the creation of Anioma State.

Media and Publicity Director of the Technical committee, Chief Tonnie Oganah, made the call while tracing the historical, political and constitutional journey behind the longstanding agitation for the creation of the state. He, therefore, called on all the sons and daughters of Anioma to support the growing campaign for the creation of the state, arguing that the zoning principle often cited as a challenge to Anioma's bid has no legal backing in the 1999 Constitution. "The concept of zoning is not mentioned in the Constitution. It was introduced politically by late Vice President Dr. Alex Ekwueme in the Second Republic and only gained prominence during the 1999 elections," he explained.

Highlighting the relevance of state creation in national development, Oganah pointed out that fiscal allocations in Nigeria are shared on a state-by-state and local government basis, not by zones, adding that Anioma State, once created, would guarantee equal distribution of opportunities across all its communities.

"There will be new jobs for our youths, contracts for our business people, and empowerment for women. New local governments will be created equally across our current nine LGAs, bringing the total to 18," he said.

Oganah also addressed perceived intra-Anioma inequalities, particularly the dominance of Ika political elites in benefitting from the current Delta State structure.

He cited the emergence of the first Delta State Deputy Governor and a state governor from Ika as evidence, stating that, "Aniocha Oshimili has always led the struggle for Anioma identity, yet the benefits have not been equally distributed."

He also lamented the persistent underdevelopment of Ndokwa Ukwuani despite the area's vast land mass, population, and economic potential, adding that

"Ndokwa Ukwuani has the highest population, wealth, and land mass in Anioma, yet it remains the most underdeveloped. All that is set to change with the creation of Anioma State", he said.

"Once created, the benefits will come to every Anioma person and not only to Senator Prince Ned Nwoko," Oganah clarified and praised the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its "genuine members" for backing the creation of Anioma State, and called on all stakeholders, traditional institutions, and youth groups to intensify advocacy."