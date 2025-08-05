Gambia: BCC Awards Over D2m in Scholarships to Empower Youth

In a landmark move to bolster education and youth empowerment, the Banjul City Council (BCC), under the leadership of Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe, has disbursed over one million dalasis (D1,000,000) in scholarships to deserving students for the 2025 academic year, reaffirming its commitment to investing in human capital.

The initiative, now a cornerstone of the Council's annual support to young people in the capital, aims to ease the financial burden on families and enable students to pursue their studies without interruption.

This year's beneficiaries include students enrolled at the University of The Gambia (UTG), the Gambia Law School, senior secondary schools across Banjul, and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions nationwide. The funds cover tuition fees, registration costs, and other essential academic expenses, providing critical support to undergraduate, professional, and trade-oriented learners.

To ensure transparency and fairness, the scholarship programme is administered by an independent board. Each application undergoes rigorous vetting to guarantee that the assistance reaches the most deserving candidates--particularly those from underprivileged or vulnerable backgrounds.

"The Council is deeply committed to ensuring that our educational investments have maximum impact," said a BCC spokesperson. "By maintaining a robust selection process, we build trust and deliver meaningful support to Banjul's youth."

In a significant expansion of the programme, the Council has earmarked an additional D1,310,000 for the latter part of 2025, bringing the total annual scholarship budget to D2,310,000. This supplementary funding is expected to accommodate a broader pool of students, including those attending vocational training centres, technical institutes, and non-formal education programmes.

"The disbursed funds were sent directly to institutions such as UTG, Gambia Law School, GTTI, TVET centres, and several public and private high schools in Banjul and its environs," Mayor Lowe explained. "This direct-payment system ensures accountability and allows students to focus on their studies without delays caused by tuition issues."

Mayor Lowe described the scholarship programme as a reflection of the Council's broader vision to drive inclusive development and nurture future leaders.

"Education is one of the strongest tools we have to empower our youth and create opportunities for a brighter future," she said.

She urged students and guardians to monitor the Council's official communication channels for updates on application windows, eligibility criteria, and disbursement schedules.

"By maintaining open engagement with schools, parents, and community stakeholders, we aim to ensure that this scholarship programme continues to serve as a lifeline for students determined to succeed despite financial challenges," she added.

The BCC's continued investment in education stands as a powerful testament to its belief in the transformative potential of young Gambians, and its resolve to build a more equitable and prosperous future for all.

