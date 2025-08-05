Nigeria: Kwara CP Orders Arrest of Officers Over N200,000 Allegedly Extorted From Student

Commissioner of Police (CP) in Kwara, Adekimi Ojo, has ordered the arrest of police officers accused of extorting money from a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, in Kwara, Taiwo Kayode Taye.

The embarrassed CP said he was disappointed over the conduct of the concerned officers when the development was brought to his attention, assuring that discreet investigation would be conducted into the matter and justice would be served.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the officers of the Anti-Cultism Unit in the state police command, allegedly arrested, detained and extorted the sum of N200,000 from Taiwo after forcing him to unlock his phone.

Taiwo was reportedly stopped at Erin-Ile town while heading to Osogbo in Osun State via a commercial vehicle.

Following his refusal to unlock his phone, he was taken to Ijagbo police division, the next neighbouring town after Offa, where the student still declined to unlock his phone.

Vanguard further gathered that it was after this development that he was moved to the state Criminal Investigation Department, CID, in Ilorin.

While at the police command in Ilorin, police officers at the Criminal Investigation Department allegedly forced him to unlock his phone and transfer the N200,000 to an account named Lucy Akor.

In his reaction to the development in a telephone chat with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, the police commissioner confirmed the incident and expressed displeasure and extreme disappointment over the conduct of the accused officers.

Angered by the incident, Ojo said he has ordered the arrest of the officers involved, assuring that necessary action will be taken against them.