West Africa: Is the Gambia Government Placed to Pioneer the Sahel Governance Forum?

The President of the Republic should gauge what projects and programmes it should host on behalf of Ecowas or the United Nations. The recent meeting on the situation in the Sahel came about because of the unconstitutional takeover of government that resulted in the withdrawals of three countries from Ecowas.

The key problem of Ecowas is the inability for all countries to abide by the same principles of governance that can make the community untied as one under the same type of constitution, institutions, public financial systems and public service normative practices. Hence if the community wishes to start a debate on the Sahel it must check among the Ecowas states the country that it sees as the model country that has the constitution, the institutions, the financial and public services systems that all Ecowas states should have to ensure inclusivity in governance and prevent any popular acceptance of unconstitutional takeover of government.

The Gambia is still struggling to have a constitution that has a tern limit, the 50 percent plus one votes cast to become a president, one third female or gender parity representation in elective office, etc. The country is yet to be a model for other Ecowas states to follow.