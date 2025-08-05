Nigeria: First Lady Congratulates d'Tigress On Afrobasket Victory

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has congratulated D'Tigress for their historic victory at the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket Tournament.

The Nigerian team defeated Mali 78-64 in a keenly -contested game in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on Sunday.

In a statement she personally signed the First Lady congratulated the team, saying the win has shown the commitment and determination of Nigerian women on the global stage.

"I congratulate D'Tigress for this historic victory at the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket Tournament. To God be the Glory for yet another victory for Nigeria as you bring home the second trophy won by the nation in two weeks.

"Today, you have written another golden chapter in our dear Nation's sporting history by defeating Mali to win your fifth consecutive FIBA Women's AfroBasket title."

The First Lady said with the win, D'Tigress have showcased once again, "the unwavering commitment and determination of Nigerian women on the global stage.

"You have continued to inspire every young girl to dream of breaking barriers and making history through hard work and dedication. I celebrate you, your discipline, and team spirit. Thank you for making Nigeria proud once again. Congratulations, my wonderful D'Tigress!"