Nigeria: Benue Reiterates Commitment to Grassroots Sports Investment

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has declared the Basic Education Schools' Games an annual event and assured of his administration's commitment to investing in grassroots sports.

He spoke at the weekend during the grand finale of the 2025 edition of the All Basic Education Schools Games, held at Local Government Education Authority Primary and Junior Secondary School, Kua, Makurdi.

The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Moses Atagher, said: "I'm happy to declare that this sports revival has come to stay. It is no longer a one-off activity but an annual tradition we will sustain until every school in Benue is equipped with sporting facilities to nurture young talents."

Alia, according to a statement yesterday by the information officer of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Akese Emmanuella, congratulated the winners and participants, asking them to see the platform as a launchpad to becoming national and international sports champions.

Executive Chairman, Benue SUBEB, Dr. Grace Adagba, thanked the governor for his inspiring leadership; and the UBEC, for sponsoring the event, stressing that the goal of the games was to build champions through grassroots sports and provide children with a solid foundation for a brighter future.

The guest speaker and international footballer with Charlotte Independence FC USA, Ogenyi Onazi, lauded the Benue SUBEB for using sports to impact on children, urging it to deepen its efforts in school sports development.

"I was nobody, but sports took me to the top". These children can become even greater if we keep believing in them," Onazi said.