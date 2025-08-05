Nigeria: Suspected Lagos Assassin 'Olori Eso' Arraigned for Multiple Murders

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a suspected notorious assassin, Wasiu Akinwande, popularly known as Olori Eso, before the Ogba Magistrate Court on 11 counts bordering on murder, unlawful possession of firearms, and other felonies.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the command's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.

The 44-year-old Akinwande, who police described as the "most wanted vicious and notorious hired killer," was arrested during a well-coordinated operation tagged Silence, Speed and Surprise, executed by the Command's Tactical Squad at his hideout in the Agbado area of Ogun State.

Hundeyin noted that Akinwande had long been on the run and was tracked to Ogun after several failed attempts to arrest him in Lagos, particularly around Mushin and its environs where he was reportedly known for causing terror.

The police also recovered a large cache of weapons and other incriminating materials from Akinwande's residence, which the suspect allegedly admitted were used in his operations with his gang.

Hundeyin said, "Wasiu Akinwande aka Olori Eso is currently being arraigned at the Ogba Magistrate Court on an eleven-count charge."

He further disclosed that the charges include the alleged murder of Bankole Yusuf and Ramadan Yusuf on July 31, 2024, in the Mushin area of Lagos.

In another count, Akinwande is accused of killing 10-year-old Aminat Lateef on December 9, 2010, while she was running an errand in the Fadeyi area of the state.

Some of the charges read, "That you, Wasiu Akinwande, alias Olori Esho 'm' and others now at large, on or before the 31st day of July 2024, at Idi-araba area of Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did knowingly, unlawfully killed Ayinla 'm' surname unknown, Ojaja 'm' surname unknown and three other unknown persons (now deceased) by shooting them directly during a clash between your faction (known as unlawful society) with the AK 47 rifles in your possession and thereafter abscond to Alagbado area where you were tracked/arrested and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 223 of the Law, Ch., C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

"That you, Wasiu Akinwande, alias Olori Esho 'm and others now at large, on the 31st day of July 2024, at No. 11, Mosalashi Street, Mushin, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully have in your possession K2 assault rifle with breach No. AR72739, Two AK-47 rifles with breach Nos. 0275 & 5688, Two locally made single barrel pistol, 70 rounds of 5.56 live ammunition, 27 round of 9mm live ammunition, 57 cartridges, three walkie talkies and One poisonous dagger, which you use for your unlawful activities in the society and you could not give a satisfactory account of how they came into your possession and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 27(1)(a)(b)(ii) of the Firearm Act Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 (as amended).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"That you, Wasiu Akinwande, alias Olori Esho 'm' and others now at large, on the 17th day of February 2011, at Awoniyi Street, Idi-Araba, Mushin - Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did attempt to kill one Awawu Ajalara 'f' aged 58 years by shooting at her both legs with AK47 rifle in your possession and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 230(a) of the Law, Ch., C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

"That you, Wasiu Akinwande, alias Olori Esho m and others now at large, on the same date, time and place, in the aforesaid Magisterial District, did unlawfully cause grievous harm to one Awawu Ajalara 'f' aged 58 years by shooting at her both legs with AK47 rifle in your possession, which caused her permanent disability and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 245 of the Law, Ch., C17, Vol 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015."