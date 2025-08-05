Africa: President Mahama Urges African Leaders to Build Resilient, Self-Sustaining Health Systems

President John Dramani Mahama has called on African leaders to take bold steps in building resilient and self-sustaining health systems across the continent.

He made the call at the opening of the Africa Health Sovereignty Summit held on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, in Accra.

Addressing the gathering, President Mahama said the time had come for Africa to stop relying heavily on foreign aid to solve its health challenges.

He stressed that African countries must become the authors of their own health future by investing in local solutions and strengthening national health systems.

"This summit is not just a meeting, it is a call to action. Africa must no longer be the patient. We must be the drivers, the architects, and the advocates of our own health destiny," the President stated.

President Mahama thanked the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, for attending and for offering technical support to help Ghana develop its own primary health care system.

He noted that although Africa had made significant gains in health outcomes over the years, recent cuts in donor aid had put many of those achievements at risk, including Ghana's Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) programme.

He added that the issue extended beyond funding, describing it as a failure of global solidarity and a challenge to Africa's right to set its own health priorities.

According to him, the continent must stop being a passive recipient of aid and instead take full ownership of its health agenda.

He described the summit not just as a policy forum, but as a moral call to action and a strategic turning point for the continent.

President Mahama expressed gratitude to key partners, including the African Union, the Rockefeller Foundation, Georgetown University, and the Obasanjo Foundation for their continued support.

He also stated that Africa did not suffer from a lack of capability, but from a lack of perspective, urging leaders to view health not as a cost, but as a "currency of dignity."

The Director General of the World Health Organization( WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in his remarks, warned that sharp declines in aid were putting millions of lives at risk.

He praised Ghana's recent steps to increase local funding for its National Health Insurance Scheme, calling it a strong example of political commitment to health sovereignty.

Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh called for intentional plan for Africa's health future focused on wisdom, investment, and leadership from within the continent.

The summit, hosted in Accra, brought together African Heads of State, health ministers, and global health leaders to discuss urgent reforms in the way health systems are governed and financed on the continent.

It aims to push for reforms in global health governance and highlight national ownership, local investment, and stronger leadership in public health.

Key outcomes of the summit include the endorsement of The Accra Initiative, the launch of the SUSTAIN Initiative to promote domestic health financing, and the formation of a Presidential High-Level Panel. The Accra Compact, a document outlining Africa's unified vision for health sovereignty, was also adopted.

By: Jacob Aggrey