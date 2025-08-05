Gambia: Drainage! Danger! Danger! Says Community to Nra

5 August 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Tallinding Koloban and Tallinding Farokono are reminding the NRA of what should have been and should still be done. Roads cannot survive without proper drainage.

The biggest shortcoming of the construction of many secondary roads in the urban and peri urban areas is the absence of proper drainage systems. Consequently, roads are being washed away, and compounds are being flooded because of poor drainage infrastructural development. A properly constructed drainage system should accompany every road construction programme. The NRA should be well staffed and equipped to ensure that all engineering designs are properly scrutinized and implementation properly supervised to ensure expected outcomes.

A poor maintenance culture and poor drainage facilities will continue to be a burden on the public purse without satisfying the expectation of the public.

NRA will be contacted to find out the plans it has to ensure the continuation of the unclogging of drains and measures taken to ally with the NEA to prevent the drains from being used as dump sites.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.