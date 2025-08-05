Gambia: Drainage! Danger! Danger! Says Community to Nra

Tallinding Koloban and Tallinding Farokono are reminding the NRA of what should have been and should still be done. Roads cannot survive without proper drainage.

The biggest shortcoming of the construction of many secondary roads in the urban and peri urban areas is the absence of proper drainage systems. Consequently, roads are being washed away, and compounds are being flooded because of poor drainage infrastructural development. A properly constructed drainage system should accompany every road construction programme. The NRA should be well staffed and equipped to ensure that all engineering designs are properly scrutinized and implementation properly supervised to ensure expected outcomes.

A poor maintenance culture and poor drainage facilities will continue to be a burden on the public purse without satisfying the expectation of the public.

NRA will be contacted to find out the plans it has to ensure the continuation of the unclogging of drains and measures taken to ally with the NEA to prevent the drains from being used as dump sites.

