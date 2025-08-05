Lesotho: SAPS National Commissioner Meets Basotho Counterpart

5 August 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola has met with his counterpart in Lesotho, Advocate Borotho Matsoso.

Monday's meeting in Maseru, Lesotho, discussed allegations that there are illegal Basotho military training camps in South Africa.

In a statement on Monday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said the delegation of senior officials from South Africa included the Deputy National Commissioner of Policing and Co-chair of the National Joints Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, the head of Interpol in South Africa, a senior officer from SAPS crime intelligence, and a senior officer from the Department of Home Affairs (DHA).

The Lesotho Mounted Police Service delegation was led by Advocate Matsoso and consisted of the Deputy Commissioner of Police responsible for operations, Deputy Commissioner Likhama Moqhebi, senior officers from the Lesotho Mounted Police Service Crime Intelligence unit, specialised operations, and the detectives unit.

At the meeting, Commissioner Masemola appraised the Lesotho Police Chief on what SAPS crime intelligence driven operations have yielded thus far.

