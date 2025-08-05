Nigeria: Lasaco Deepens Bond With Customers On Insurance Penetration

Lasaco Assurance Plc has deepened its bond with its policyholders in a move to deepen insurance penetration in the country.

To this end, it recently organised its 2025 South West Region Customer Forum, bringing together a diverse and engaged group of stakeholders--including valued customers, brokers, and business partners--to deepen collaboration and strengthen customer-centric service delivery. The event underscored Lasaco Assurance's unwavering commitment to continuous operational improvement and meaningful stakeholder engagement across its footprint.

The forum, organised by the Customer Experience Team and led by Oluseye Smart and Deborah Jelmark, served as a platform for open dialogue, during which attendees candidly shared insights, feedback, and expectations.

According to the head of Strategy, Research and Communications, Adedayo Adetokun, this initiative was fundamentally designed to capture direct client and broker feedback to better inform the company's service delivery and operational enhancements. The host further emphasised this customer-driven focus, Kayode Okeremi, the regional manager for the Southwest Region, highlighting the critical role such engagement plays in shaping Lasaco's strategic trajectory.

Representing the managing director, the executive director (Technical), Ademoye Shobo, reaffirmed the company's strategic priority of physical engagement across all business locations and regions. "This initiative aims to capture direct, meaningful feedback that enables us to align our operations closely with evolving customer expectations," he stated. He further noted how these engagements are essential to driving continuous operational improvements.

Lasaco Assurance also shared its visionary ambition during a comprehensive presentation. The company reiterated its goal to achieve market leadership within Nigeria's insurance and financial services sector by delivering sustained stakeholder value. Participants were updated on the company's strong financial position and resilience amid market challenges.

Echoing this customer-first philosophy, Muyiwa Anwoju emphasised, "Our customers remain at the forefront of our long-term strategic focus. We cannot operate effectively without consistently hearing from you and understanding how to manage your immediate and long-term needs."

Interactive digital polling was a standout feature of the forum, enabling anonymous, real-time feedback that highlighted areas needing attention--key among them were documentation accuracy, claims processing turnaround, and communication effectiveness. This direct engagement yielded a clear and actionable roadmap for service enhancement.

In a powerful testament to the forum's value, the managing director of Utmost Good Faith Insurance Brokers in Ibadan, Akinola Oladeji, said: "The Lasaco Customer Forum exemplifies a genuine commitment to partnership and transparency. It provides brokers like us a vital avenue to voice practical challenges and opportunities directly to decision-makers. Such collaborations strengthen trust and ultimately translate into better service for end customers. We applaud Lasaco Assurance's proactive approach and look forward to the continuous improvements this dialogue inspires."