Nigeria: Yobe LGAS Take Delivery of Buni's Multi-Billion-Naira Agric Empowerment Packages for Farmers

The Yobe State government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, commenced the distribution of multi-billion-naira agricultural empowerment packages to all 17 local government areas (LGAs) in a bold move to boost food security, create jobs, and enhance rural livelihoods across the state.

The administration of Governor Mai Mala Buni had last week launched a multi-billion-naira agricultural empowerment scheme, including tractors, power tillers, water pumps, fertiliser spreaders, herbicides, improved seeds, and subsidised fertilisers meant for distribution to farmers across the state.

The distribution , which began with Damaturu, was extended to other LGAs of Tarmuwa, Yusufari, Gujba, Gulani, Bursari, Jakusko, Karasuwa, Bade, Nangere, Fune, Fika, Potiskum, Machina, Geidam, Yunusari, and Nguru of Yobe State.

Governor Buni, speaking during the scheme's launch in Damaturu, described the initiative as a strategic investment to enhance the productivity of farming activities. Agriculture remains the cornerstone of the government's development agenda in the post-insurgency recovery period.

He further said his administration resolved to inject huge sums of money into agriculture from its inception, especially last year and this year, with a view to supporting the people's migration from subsistence farming to mechanised agriculture for better results.

"This year, we have procured 40 Mersey Ferguson tractors, 1,961 power tillers, 1,250 hand push planters, 553 multi-purpose threshers, 3,410 solar water pumps, 830 fertiliser applicator, 4,500 bags of NPK 20:10:10 fertiliser, 195 crop residue crusher, 495 crop residue choppers, 20,000 assorted grains, assorted agro chemicals, 4,000 bunch of cassava stems, assorted certified seeds, 50 tricycles and 30 motorcycles to be distributed to farmers across the state.

"In line with our policy to promote agricultural development in the state, I hereby direct that the machines, equipment and other farm implements should be distributed free to the deserving farmers.

"Additionally, I hereby direct the fifty percent subsidy on the sale of fertiliser to farmers," the governor added.

Local government officials who take the delivery will coordinate the allocation of the packages to community-based farmers and associations, with each LGA tailoring the distribution to meet local needs and farming patterns.

Tarmuwa local government, in a statement issued by its information officer, Musa Mohammed Lamba, said, "The executive chairman of Tarmuwa local government area, Yobe State, Hon. Muhammad Lamido Musa (Dan-Dubai), has received agricultural support items from the governor of Yobe State, His Excellency Hon. Dr Mai Mala Buni, CON, for onward distribution to farmers across the local government area.

"The items received include fertilizer-2,500 bags, grains-600, cassava stems-500, power tillers-50, thresher-20, planters-50, fertilizer spreaders-30, agro-chemicals-20."

The items were officially handed over to Aminu Abdu, the acting head of agriculture and mineral resources, Tarmuwa LGA, for proper documentation and further directives.

Farmers across the LGAs expressed appreciation for the support, describing it as timely and reassuring.

Many linked the current effort to the wide-scale intervention launched by the Buni administration last year, which enabled them to increase yields and expand cultivation.

Malam Adamu Isa, a dry-season farmer in Jakusko, said last year's support has helped achieve a lot, expressing hope that with this new package, he will achieve even more."