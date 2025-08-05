Nigeria: Goodluck Jonathan Visits IBB in Minna

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday had a closed-door meeting with former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, popularly called IBB, at his residence in Minna, Niger State.

Leadership gathered that Jonathan arrived at Babangida's Minna home at about 4.15 pm and left at 5.07 pm.

It was learnt that the former president went by road and consulted with his predecessor for over 45 minutes behind closed doors.

Although the agenda was public, inside sources said the meeting "was political, focusing on events ahead of the 2027 general election."

However, phone calls made to Jonathan's media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, on the purpose of the meeting were not replied to. A text message sent to him late last night was not replied to as of press time.

Recall that the former president has been lobbied, especially by stakeholders in the North, to contest the 2027 election.

Jonathan, defeated in 2015, is considered eligible to contest for a second presidential term.

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, last year, gave a hint on the pressure on Jonathan to contest ahead of 2027, when he stated that he (Bala) would step down his presidential ambition if Jonathan bowed to pressure to take a fresh shot at the presidency.

After an event organised by a pressure group, Save Africa Initiative (SAI), the governor said, "About your call for me to present myself, I am still contemplating my chances as the opposition leader. I know there are good leaders within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), especially my boss, Goodluck Jonathan.

"I have always said that as long as Jonathan is around, I will not present myself for the leadership of this country, unless he decides not to run," he said.

However, in May this year, Jonathan's wife and former first lady, Patience, ruled out the possibility of her husband contesting against President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

She said rather than contest, her family would campaign for Tinubu's re-election because Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, supported Jonathan's 2011 presidential bid.