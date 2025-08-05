West Africa: Nigeria, Benin Republic Agree On Trade Framework

The Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Benin have agreed on a joint trade framework to eliminate trade bottlenecks, facilitate economic development, and create new opportunities across both countries.

According to a statement issued by the Nigeria Customs on Sunday, the agreement was reached at a meeting held at the Ministère de l'Économie et des Finances, Cotonou, Benin Republic, on Saturday, 2 August 2025.

The service said the agreement would strengthen regional trade ties and economic integration between both countries.

The session brought together senior government officials, Customs chiefs, and trade experts from both countries to chart a collaborative path toward efficient cross-border trade.

Nigeria's Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Mrs. Jumoke Oduwole, described the bilateral framework as a bold step forward in West Africa's regional economic strategy. "This agreement signals strong political will from both countries to pursue a progressive and inclusive trade relationship," she said.

She recalled Presidents Bola Tinubu and Patrice Talon's recent signing of a preliminary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the West African Economic Summit, stressing that both leaders had charged their technical teams with translating political commitments into actionable policies.

"Our joint commitment is to dismantle barriers, improve logistics, and ensure that trade becomes a tool for job creation and regional prosperity. The heads of Customs of both nations have demonstrated commendable synergy, which we are expanding through four thematic working groups covering trade facilitation, enforcement, data sharing, and infrastructure," she explained.

Oduwole emphasised Nigeria's ambition to evolve from being a regional trade player to a global voice in shaping fair and inclusive international trade systems.

The comptroller general of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, reaffirmed the service's readiness to execute the trade agreement's outcomes and ensure its alignment with Nigeria's national trade priorities.

"What we have witnessed today is the culmination of intensive technical meetings between Nigeria and Benin Customs officials over the past 48 hours. We've developed a joint framework that reflects our President's shared vision for economic growth," he stated.

He revealed that building on this framework, a formal Memorandum of Understanding is expected to be signed by the first quarter of 2026.

Highlighting Customs' role in achieving seamless cross-border trade, CGC Adeniyi announced plans to implement corridor-based solutions to facilitate transit and transhipment trade while eliminating bureaucratic delays that affect small and medium enterprises.

"We're committed to removing trade barriers that hinder local businesses. New trade corridors have been identified, and connectivity between our systems has already been activated," he added.

The CGC also extended appreciation to his Beninese counterpart, Director-General of Benin Customs, Adidjatou Hassan Zanouvi, for her unwavering support and the country's endorsement of Nigeria's leadership at the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council meeting in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Both delegations undertook a joint tour of Cotonou Port to assess port procedures and explore modernisation opportunities as part of the engagement. They also visited the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post, symbolising the countries' shared commitment to deepening integration through coordinated border management.

The agreement is expected to open a new chapter in Nigeria-Benin trade relations anchored on transparency, technology, and mutual growth.