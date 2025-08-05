Africa: Leveraging the Power of Diaspora in the Future of African Development

guest column

Washington, DC — Every four years, a new U.S. administration brings with it a reshuffling of global priorities. Africa is often included in that process but rarely centered. While high-level visits, peace deals, and trade agreements may signal renewed attention, sustained engagement is frequently undermined by shifts in leadership, budgets, and institutional agendas.

Today, the stakes are higher. Africa is home to over 1.4 billion people and a diaspora of more than 47 million globally, including millions across the United States. At the same time, U.S. institutions that have long supported development partnerships on the continent are being scaled back or closed altogether. USAID has reduced its footprint, Peace Corps programs have stalled, and U.S. funding to multilateral institutions working in Africa has declined. These shifts, driven by the current administration's policy priorities, have created a vacuum in long-term U.S.-Africa engagement.

Clear, actionable recommendations for strengthening U.S.-Africa relations

With traditional actors pulling back, the African diaspora is uniquely positioned to step forward not simply to fill gaps, but to lead. The Constituency for Africa (CFA) has issued the U.S. African Diaspora Policy Toward Africa Position Paper [PDF] to provide clear, actionable recommendations for strengthening U.S.-Africa relations. It presents a long-term vision led by the African diaspora, grounded in shared goals and mutual accountability, and reimagines what engagement can look like.

READ: U.S. African Diaspora Policy Toward Africa Position Paper [PDF]

Our paper outlines policy proposals across five key areas: trade and investment, health systems, housing and urban development, education and workforce development, and youth empowerment. These are long-standing challenges that require renewed strategies, especially as traditional development mechanisms are dismantled and multilateralism is under pressure.

At the heart of this strategy is a simple truth: the African diaspora is a driving force for Africa's future. Diaspora communities bring not only capital and expertise, but also unique cultural insights and political leverage across borders.

"We believe that the African diaspora is the most important bridge between Africa and the United States," said Melvin Foote, President of Constituency for Africa. "This paper is a roadmap to help African and diaspora leaders work together not just to influence U.S. policy, but to shape the future of Africa itself."

To bring these ideas to life, we're pursuing a diverse strategy. First, we are engaging directly with African embassies in Washington to align priorities and strengthen diplomatic coordination. Simultaneously, we are building a coalition of influential diaspora leaders, entrepreneurs, scholars, and policymakers who are ready to elevate this agenda across their respective fields.

"It's time we act like the permanent institution we are and build coalitions that last beyond election cycles." – CFA Chair Jeannine B. Scott

We are also sharing this work with officials within the Trump administration. While many of our positions do not align with the current administration's actions, we remain confident that the diaspora can take these ideas forward through organizing, advocacy, and sustained partnerships.

"Even when administrations change, the diaspora remains," said Jeannine B. Scott, Chair of CFA's Board. "It's time we act like the permanent institution we are and build coalitions that last beyond election cycles."

In the months ahead, CFA will convene a series of high-level dialogues featuring African government officials, U.S. public and private sector leaders, and members of the global diaspora. These convenings will be a platform to build coalitions, align strategies, and begin implementing the paper's recommendations.

Africa's future should be shaped by those who live there and those who come from there. The question now is who will rise to meet this moment.

Nassim Ashford and Macire Aribot Ashford are co-founders and co-executive directors of the global racial justice organization, NoirUnited International,