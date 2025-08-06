Nigeria: Barau, Minister Absent As Kano APC Reaffirams Loyalty to Ganduje, Strategises for 2027

Key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State have reaffirmed their loyalty to former National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and pledged to intensify mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party made the declaration at a high-level meeting hosted by Ganduje at his residence in Kano on Tuesday, which drew a large turnout of party leaders, elected officials, former political appointees, and grassroots executives from across the state.

Notably absent at the meeting were Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin and the Minister of State for Housing, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata. Barau was said to be out of the country following the death of his mother-in-law in London, while the reason for the minister's absence could not be immediately confirmed.

In a communique issued after the meeting, Kano APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas praised Ganduje's leadership and contributions to party reform during his time as national chairman. He cited initiatives such as the e-registration of members, the establishment of the Progressive Institute, and various youth and women empowerment programmes.

"Stakeholders unanimously reaffirmed their unflinching loyalty to Dr Ganduje, endorsing him as the undisputed leader of the APC in Kano State," the resolution stated.

Among those in attendance were Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila; 2023 APC gubernatorial and deputy gubernatorial candidates, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and Murtala Sule Garo; Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure; and several National and State Assembly members.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The stakeholders also reiterated their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, applauding the federal government's developmental efforts in the northern region, particularly in Kano.

Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Hon. Abba Kabir Bichi, who represents Bichi Federal Constituency, highlighted key projects including the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway, Kano-Hadeja Road, and the Kano Railway Bypass, valued at over N250 billion.

He also spoke of an ambitious $1 billion (N1.5 trillion) light rail project for Kano metropolis, which he said underscores Tinubu's commitment to northern development.

"As chairman of the Appropriations Committee, I know what has been allocated. The president has done a lot. And we must be realistic and sincere about the progress achieved so far," he said.

The meeting also expressed confidence in the APC's ability to win upcoming by-elections and maintain Kano as an APC stronghold. Dr Bunkure described the gathering as a demonstration of party unity and readiness.

"We are here to show that the APC in Kano is still together. We are preparing for 2027, and the level of attendance here speaks volumes of our commitment," she said.

The meeting ended with a renewed call for discipline, internal unity, and loyalty to the party's ideals, as stakeholders vowed to sustain their support for Ganduje and President Tinubu's administrations.