Nigeria: Ex-Minister Describes Tinubu As a Disaster Worse Than Buhari

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri, has described the administration of President Bola Tinubu as a total disaster that has underperformed even compared to the much criticised government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an interview with Trust Television, Waziri expressed grave concerns over the state of governance in Nigeria, warning that the country is sliding dangerously into deeper crises under Tinubu's leadership.

"If the Buhari government was a failure, the Tinubu government in the last two years is a disastrous catastrophe," he said adding that "It has failed in all ramifications, and the country has regressed."

He cited growing insecurity, worsening economic hardship, and increased corruption as hallmarks of the current administration's failure.

"The economy is collapsing, ethnocentrism is at an all-time high, and insecurity continues to ravage many states," he added.

Waziri argued that under Tinubu's leadership, Nigeria has not only lost its sense of national direction but has also become more fragile and polarized.

He noted that those endorsing the government often come from areas directly affected by banditry and violence, making their support puzzling and disingenuous.

"I am surprised that people whose local governments are under the control of bandits can appear on national television to endorse this government," he said.

He called for a sober assessment of the administration's performance, urging Nigerians to look beyond media appearances and staged endorsements.

According to him, a government that has presided over national decline in every sector cannot credibly seek reelection.