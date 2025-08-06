Nigeria: Gov. Adeleke Travels to U.S. for Davido's Wedding

5 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has flown to the United States, to attend the wedding of his nephew, international music star David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Davido confirmed his upcoming nuptials with wife Chioma in Miami, Florida, scheduled for August 2025 during an interview on The Breakfast Club that aired Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The governor's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, addressed concerns raised by the opposition All Progressives Congress regarding the governor's absence from the state.

Rasheed confirmed Adeleke's departure in a statement released on Tuesday, explaining that "Governor Adeleke left Nigeria for the United States via the family's private jet a few days ago for the wedding of the global music icon, his beloved nephew, David Adeleke.

"His Excellency is extending an invitation to the opposition party to attend the event and share in the joy of the occasion with the Adeleke family.

"Those unable to attend may join virtually," Rasheed stated.

Rasheed emphasised that the governor had not taken any official vacation since taking office in November 2022, noting that this trip would be brief.

He elaborated, "Additionally, from the November 2022 date, the governor has not gone on official vacation.

"For this current trip, the Governor has again chosen to make it a short one to continually attend to crucial state functions.

"Meanwhile, the Governor is in constant communication with his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, who is supervising activities of the government."

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.