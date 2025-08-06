Africa: All of Africa Today - August 6, 2025

Children in Sudan 'Reduced to Skin and Bones' as UNICEF Calls for Urgent Action

Funding cuts are driving an entire generation of children in Sudan to the brink of irreversible harm as support is scaled back and malnutrition cases persist across the country, according to the U.N. children's agency. One year after famine was declared in Zamzam camp in North Darfur, little had improved, and no aid trucks had reached the region. The city of El Fasher remains under siege, and food prices are four times higher than elsewhere in the country. The country, which is already experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis, continues to be underfunded, restricted in access, and prone to violence. The crisis disproportionately affected women and children, many of whom suffered repeated displacements, malnutrition, and a lack of basic services. According to Sheldon Yett, UNICEF, children are reduced to "skin and bones." Many of them are also emotionally scarred and are not in school. Civilians continued to face unrelenting struggles for survival, being subjected to sexual violence, arbitrary detention, and displacement. The United Nations has warned that an entire generation could suffer irreversible damage unless urgent, large-scale action is taken.

MSF Suspends South Sudan Operations After Staff Member Abducted

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) suspended all operations in Yei River and Morobo counties in Central Equatoria State, South Sudan, for at least six weeks following the abduction of an MSF staff member. The incident occurred during an evacuation of MSF staff from Morobo to Yei, in Southern South Sudan, due to deteriorating security conditions. The four-vehicle convoy was stopped by armed gunmen. They ordered the MSF staff member, who was serving as the team leader of the convoy, out of the vehicle and pulled him into the thickets, while allowing the other vehicles and staff to proceed to Yei. Dr Ferdinand Atte, MSF head of mission in South Sudan, said that they are outraged by this targeted attack. He said attacks on humanitarian workers serving the most vulnerable members of society must stop. Over the past three months, multiple attacks, including abductions, arson, and looting, have targeted healthcare staff and facilities, forcing MSF to repeatedly scale back or suspend services.

Ethiopia Appoints New Ambassador to Somalia, Signaling Thaw in Tensions

Ethiopia has appointed Suleiman Dedefo Woshe as its new ambassador to Somalia, nearly ten months after diplomatic tensions led to a freeze in ambassadorial-level relations between the two countries. Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali welcomed the ambassador. He spoke about the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation between the two neighboring countries. The appointment comes after a sharp deterioration in diplomatic relations when, in October 2024, Somalia declared an Ethiopian diplomat persona non grata for allegedly engaging in activities "inconsistent with his diplomatic role." The diplomat, Ali Mohamed Adan, was ordered to leave the country within 72 hours. Prior to that, Somalia also expelled Ethiopia's then-ambassador Muktar Mohamed Ware and recalled its own ambassador from Addis Ababa.

Ugandan Student Jailed for Two Months After Criticising Museveni on TikTok

Elson Tumwine, a Ugandan university student who mysteriously went missing two months ago after posting a TikTok video critical of President Yoweri Museveni, has been sentenced to two months in jail. Tumwine disappeared on 8 June, sparking accusations from opposition figures and activists that he had been abducted and illegally detained by military agents. He was reportedly dropped at a police station in Entebbe in mid-July and charged with offensive communication and computer misuse. He pleaded guilty and asked for forgiveness. Human rights activists have expressed outrage over the case, which they view as a suppression of free speech ahead of Uganda's elections in 2026.

Ghanaian Footballer Thomas Partey Granted Bail After Rape Charges

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey was granted conditional bail after being charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The 32-year-old Ghanaian appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court, charged with five counts of rape against two women, and a charge of sexual assault against a third woman. The alleged offences occurred between 2021 and 2022 when he played for the north London club Arsenal. The charges came just days after he departed from the club at the end of June. Partey, reportedly set to join Spanish side Villarreal, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 2 September. His bail conditions prohibit contact with the complainants and require him to notify police of any permanent address changes or international travel. His lawyer said he denies all charges and looks forward to clearing his name.