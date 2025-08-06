Nigeria: Minister Warns Against Plots to Derail Reforms in UBEC

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, has warned disgruntled individuals against plots to derail the ongoing reforms in the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC). He particularly warned the Education Rights Activists Coalition (ERAC) against a smear campaign against the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba.

The group had reportedly accused Garba of administrative misconduct and disregard for the rule of law. But the minister in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, explained that no financial infractions or breaches have been recorded under Garba's leadership, and urged the public to disregard what it called "orchestrated falsehoods."

The minister described the claim as baseless, malicious and a deliberate attempt by "disgruntled individuals" to derail the ongoing reform agenda in UBEC under Garba's leadership.

"Aisha Garba is an internationally recognised education expert with over 24 years of experience, including 15 years at the World Bank. She has brought integrity, competence, and global best practices to UBEC," the minister said.

The minister explained that Garba's tenure has seen major strides in access, equity, and quality of basic education, adding that UBEC has constructed nearly 5,000 classrooms, renovated over 3,000, and established nationwide Early Childhood Care and Development Centres, among many others.