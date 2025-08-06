Nigeria has recorded 11 new confirmed cases of Lassa fever, bringing the total number of infections to 822 and the death toll to 155, between January 1 and July 20, 2025.

The latest data, released yesterday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), covers epidemiological Week 29 (14th-20th July, 2025). It shows a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.9 per cent--an increase from the 17.1 per cent recorded during the same period in 2024.

By epidemiological Week 29, Nigeria had recorded a total of 6,640 suspected cases, with confirmed infections reported across 21 states and 105 local government areas.

The NCDC noted that the number of new confirmed cases in Week 29 remained the same as in the previous week, with fresh infections recorded in Ondo and Edo states.

"Cumulatively as at Week 29, 2025, 155 deaths have been reported with a Case Fatality Rate of 18.9 per cent," the report stated. "In total for 2025, 21 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 105 LGAs."

The bulk of the confirmed cases -- approximately 89 per cent -- were concentrated in five states: Ondo (32 per cent), Bauchi (23 per cent), Edo (17 per cent), Taraba (14 per cent), and Ebonyi (three per cent). The remaining 11 per cent of cases were spread across 16 other states.

The most affected age group is between 21 and 30 years, with the age range of patients spanning from 1 to 96 years. The median age is 30, and the gender ratio shows slightly more male cases, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.8.

"The number of suspected and confirmed cases decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2024.

"No new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 29," the report added.