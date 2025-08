Zambia: U.S. Requires Zambia, Malawi Citizens to Pay Up to U.S.$15,000 Bond for Some Visitor Visas

Addis Ababa — The State Department is proposing requiring applicants for business and tourist visas to post a bond of up to 15,000 US dollars to enter the United States, a move that may make the process unaffordable for many.

The new requirement targets countries like Malawi and Zambia.

Critics have denounced the bond scheme as a 'legalised shakedown' that profits from vulnerable, lawful travellers.

In a notice to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the department said it would start a 12-month pilot program under which people from countries deemed to have high overstay rates and deficient internal document security controls could be required to post bonds of 5,000 USD, 10,000 USD or 15,000 USD when they apply for a visa.

The proposal comes as the Trump administration is tightening requirements for visa applicants.

Last week, the State Department announced that many visa renewal applicants would have to submit to an additional in-person interview, something that was not required in the past.

In addition, the department is proposing that applicants for the Visa Diversity Lottery program have valid passports from their country of citizenship.

The countries affected will be listed once the program takes effect, it said. The bond could be waived depending on an applicant's circumstances.

The bond would not apply to citizens of countries enrolled in the Visa Waiver Program, which enables travel for business or tourism for up to 90 days.

The majority of the 42 countries enrolled in the program are in Europe, with others in Asia, the Middle East and elsewhere.

Visa bonds have been proposed in the past but have not been implemented.

The State Department has traditionally discouraged the requirement because of the cumbersome process of posting and discharging a bond and because of a possible misperception by the public.

However, the department said that previous view "is not supported by any recent examples or evidence, as visa bonds have not generally been required in any recent period."