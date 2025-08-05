Burundi: U.S. Suspends Visa Issuance to Burundians

5 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

The United States has imposed temporary visa restrictions on citizens of Burundi, citing repeated violations of visa regulations and national security concerns.

In a public statement posted on its official social media platforms, the US Embassy in Burundi wrote: "Every Burundian who travels carries the hopes of their family and community. Respecting visa rules isn't just personal, it is national.

"Sadly, due to repeated violations, US visas for Burundians are temporarily banned. Let us uphold the rules, because one person's actions can close doors for an entire nation."

According to the US Department of State, the restrictions--effective since June 2025--are in response to rising cases of visa overstays by Burundian nationals and Burundi's alleged failure to meet international obligations, including insufficient vetting of travellers and refusal to repatriate certain citizens.

A spokesperson from the State Department noted that Burundi is among several countries globally flagged for "non-compliance with US immigration laws and security protocols," adding that "the decision is not punitive but protective, aimed at ensuring safe and lawful international mobility."

The move has caused concern among Burundians, many of whom rely on US travel for education, family visits, business, and medical treatment.

Civil society leaders in Bujumbura have called for urgent dialogue between both governments to resolve the impasse and restore visa access.

Regional analysts say the ban could strain diplomatic ties and impact bilateral programs if not swiftly addressed.

However, the US Embassy emphasized that the restrictions are reversible--pending improvements in compliance and cooperation from Burundian authorities.

The embassy's message calls for collective responsibility, urging citizens to respect visa terms to protect future opportunities for all Burundians.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.