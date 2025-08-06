Liberia: Can Natus Swen, Emmanuel Fully Power Lonestar to World Cup Qualifiers Glory?

Natus Swen and Emmanuel Fully are two young Liberian football talents making strides in Europe and aspiring to contribute to the success of Liberia's national team.

Swen, who plays for FC Sheriff, made his debut with the Liberian national team in March 2024. Despite accumulating several caps for the Lone Star, Liberia's national team, he was excluded from the squad for the recent World Cup qualifying matches.

On the other hand, 19-year-old Emmanuel Fully, who progressed to Slavia Praha's senior team in July this year, is yet to make his international appearance for Liberia. Both players, positioned as promising defenders, represent the future of Liberian football and are honing their skills in Europe.

Reflecting on his national team experience when he spoke in an interview with a Moldovan media outlet upon joining FC Sheriff, Swen expressed pride in representing Liberia on the international stage, echoing his childhood dream of playing for the national team.

"I was incredibly happy to play for Liberia and proud to represent my country on the international stage. I have dreamed of joining the national team since I was a child and when I was noticed by Romanian specialist Mario Marinita, I got this chance. I have enjoyed playing for the national team ever since," he said.

He credits his father, Seili Swen, a former goalkeeper of the Lone Star, for his support and guidance in pursuing professional football. Swen highlighted a memorable match against Algeria, emphasizing the competitive atmosphere in Liberian football.

Asked about a particularly unforgettable match in his national team career, Swen looked back and said, "I would especially highlight the game against Algeria. Despite the defeat, I think we played decent football. There is high competition in Liberia, many football players dream of defending the colors of their country and this is a great motivation for me."

"I want to be grateful to my father. He always believed in me, supported me and helped me develop. He was a goalkeeper for the Oilers and the Liberian national team. His guidance, as well as my great desire, led me to professional football"

For Fully, who specializes as a full-back, he recently secured a permanent contract with Czech powerhouse Slavia Prague. He had previously spent half a year on loan at Danish club AC Horsens from his original team, Watanga FC. During his Danish tenure, Emmanuel played in twelve U19 league games and scored one goal.

On joining Slavia, Emmanuel quickly became a consistent starter for their B team. His impressive performances earned him a permanent deal with the club.

In an interview with Czech media Fully aims to win titles and play in the Champions League, emphasizing his ambition and determination to achieve success with the club.

"My goal is to win the title with Slavia and play in the Champions League. I would like to achieve that soon," he said.

Both Swen and Fully represent the next generation of Liberian football talent, with their experiences in European clubs shaping their development and aspirations on the field. Both will be counted upon to ensure that Liberia qualifies out of a tough World Cup qualifier zone.