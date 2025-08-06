Liberia: Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 Welcomes Arise Iip

Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025), Africa's premier trade and investment forum, announces Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise IIP), a pan-African infrastructure and industrial development enterprise that designs and operates large-scale industrial ecosystems across Africa,as an official Premier Partner. The Fair is scheduled to take place from 4-10 September 2025 in Algiers, Algeria.

IATF2025, organised by Afreximbank in collaboration with the African Union Commission and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) Secretariat, and hosted by the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, is set to welcome over 2,000 exhibitors from across Africa and beyond. The biennial event aims to boost intra-African trade and spotlight investment opportunities across the continent, with projections of over US$44 billion in trade and investment deals. This edition will feature a strong presence of production and service companies, alongside a dedicated investment and trade forum focused on advancing Africa's economic integration.

Arise IIP, a joint venture between Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Equitane, and the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), a subsidiary of Afreximbank, identifies industrial gaps in African countries and designs tailor-made solutions to enable the sustainable and local transformation of raw materials, boost exports, and promote trade. Its mission is to accelerate industrialisation in Africa by creating industrial parks (Ips), and processing zones that are tailored to local needs and opportunities.

Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development, Afreximbank said: "We are pleased to welcome Arise IIP as a Premier Partner of IATF2025. Arise IIP and Afreximbank have established a collaborative strategic partnership over the past few years aimed at driving industrialisation and trade development across Africa. This partnership is built on shared goals of promoting intra-African trade, facilitating industrial growth, and strengthening Africa's position in global value chains.

Mr Amit Agrawal, Chief Operating Officer, Arise IIP: "We are honoured to once again partner with the intra-African Trade Fair. IATF provides a unique and powerful platform for connecting key stakeholders committed to advancing Africa's industrialisation and economic integration. Our participation in IATF2023 allowed us to spotlight the immense potential of local manufacturing through our Country Day, and we look forward to building on that momentum. At Arise IIP, we believe that intra-African trade is essential to unlocking the continent's full industrial potential. IATF2025 offers an unparalleled opportunity to forge new partnerships, attract investments, and accelerate the development of sustainable, inclusive industrial ecosystems across Africa."

Arise IIP operates in multiple countries across Africa through the following flagship projects; the Gabon Special Economic Zone (GSEZ) in Gabon, Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ) in Benin, Plateforme Industrielle d'Adétikopé (PIA) in Togo, Bugesera Special Economic Zone (BSEZ) in Rwanda, Industrial Platform Remo Free Zone (IPRFZ) in Nigeria, among others.