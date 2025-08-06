Liberia: Cental Wants Deviants Dismissed

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) has urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to dismiss officials of his government who have failed to follow the country's asset declaration laws.

CENTAL Executive Director, Anderson Maimen, told a team of journalists at a press conference in Monrovia on Tuesday that many senior officials are breaking Liberia's Code of Conduct by not declaring their assets, incomes, and debts, which breaks public trust.

"Suspending them is not enough," Maimen said. "President Boakai must go further and dismiss all officials in the Executive Branch who refuse to declare their assets."

Miamen's outburst comes as Liberia works to improve its governance and accountability. The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) disclosed recently that several top officials, including lawmakers and Supreme Court Justices, have not followed Sections 15.1(c) and (d) of the Code of Conduct, which require asset declarations.

Maimen praised the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) for full compliance and thanked President Boakai, Vice President Jeremiah Koung, Speaker Fonati Koffa, and President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence for meeting their obligations.

However, he was disappointed that many other high-level officials have not complied. Supreme Court Justices are among those defying the law.

The issue worsened when Cllr. Findley D. Karngar, Chairperson of the Office of the Ombudsman, recommended suspending and withholding one month's pay and benefits for four of the five Supreme Court Justices, including outgoing Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, Justice Yussif D. Kaba, Justice Jamesetta H. Wolokolie, and Justice Ceaineh D. Clinton Johnson.

Karngar's office also identified 29 lawmakers--17 representatives and 12 senators--who failed to declare their assets. CENTAL says this shows a worrying disregard for laws that officials have sworn to uphold.

"Officials at the highest levels, who promised to defend Liberia's laws, are now clearly breaking those laws," Maimen said.

Call for Stronger Oversight and Accountability

CENTAL called on the Legislature to use its power to ensure all government branches comply fully. Maimen urged lawmakers who have declared their assets to push for penalties against colleagues who have not.

"Integrity in government is essential," he said. "Lawmakers must work together to hold each other accountable and rebuild public trust."

CENTAL also encouraged the LACC to do more than just collect asset forms. Maimen stressed that verifying these declarations quickly is key to stopping them from being just paperwork.

"The point of declaring assets is to promote accountability and transparency, not just to keep records," Maimen explained. "Verification is vital to making sure officials are honest and that the fight against corruption is effective."

Pushing for Transparency

CENTAL recommended that the LACC publish a full report showing which officials have complied and which have not. Maimen said this would ease public worries about selective enforcement and show the government's commitment to fighting corruption.

Experts say removing officials who ignore these laws would be a big step in President Boakai's anti-corruption efforts. Since taking office, he has promised to restore integrity in public service and set up the Office of the Ombudsman under Cllr. Karngar led these efforts.

But CENTAL warns that continued defiance by top officials could damage public trust in Boakai's government unless strong action is taken.

Looking Ahead

As Liberia faces ongoing corruption challenges, many are watching how President Boakai responds to CENTAL's call. With donor confidence, investments, and national stability tied to good governance, his decision could shape Liberia's fight against corruption going forward.

For now, CENTAL's message is clear: without dismissing officials who refuse to comply, Liberia risks losing the progress it has made toward transparency and accountability.