Sierra Leone/Liberia: Determine Girls Draw Goalless Against Ram Kamara of Sierra Leone

6 August 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

In a goalless encounter at STADE Aboulaye Wade in Senegal, Liberian female champions, Determine Girls, was held to a 0-0 draw by their Sierra Leonean counterparts, Ram Kamara. Salamatu Kamara and Ruggy Joof led their teams in the tough encounter but were powerless to produce a meaningful result.

The Missionaries Girls showed significant improvement in their opening match of the 2025 WWAFU Women's Champions League Qualifications on Tuesday, August 5. However, Diatta Langama, the driving force behind Determine Girls, was awarded Woman of the Match, as head coach Robert Lartey's tactical approach was effectively countered by Ram Kamara's coach, Mohammed Amara Kamara, in a game that saw limited clear scoring opportunities.

Determine Girls had the upper hand for much of the match and even had a goal disallowed in the first half due to an infringement when Attacker Angerlin Kieh fouled Ram Kamara's goalkeeper, Ekeh Nelly Chukwuebuka, after receiving a precise pass from Kadi wearing the nine shirt.

Ram Kamara's coach, Mohammed Amara Kamara, appeared visibly frustrated with some of the referee's decisions during the game.

In the second half, Determine Girls increased the pressure, testing Ram Kamara more intensely. Defensively, they remained solid with Jennie Tisdell partnering captain Ruggy Joof at centre-back, while regular starter Margaret Stewart watched from the bench.

Overall, the Missionaries Girls delivered an encouraging display and secured a positive result, reinforcing their dominance in Liberia Football Association's upper women's division.

Reflecting her excitement after the match, Woman of the Match Diatta Langama shared, "I'm so excited because it is my first time winning Woman of the Match, and I want to thank my colleagues who helped me through.

