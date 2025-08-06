Nigeria: PDP Southwest Approves New Interim Administrative Team for Ekiti

Ado-Ekiti--The Southwest Zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the appointment of a three-member interim administrative team to oversee the affairs of the party in Ekiti state, in accordance with Part VII, Section 26(2) of the PDP Constitution.

The team comprises Chief Sanya Atofarati as Chairman, Lanre Fajuyi as Secretary and Chief Adeola Ogunrinde as Member.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to journalists after its zonal meeting by the Zonal Secretary, Barr. Olumuyiwa Obanewa.

The party also commended the outgoing Ekiti State Caretaker Committee led by Chief Dare Adeleke, for repositioning the party in the state.

According to the statement, the party acknowledged the committee's dedication and tireless work, which it said laid a solid foundation for the party's revival ahead of future elections.

The committee also approved the constitution of a five-member Fact-Finding Committee to conduct an independent and comprehensive assessment of the current state of the party in Ekiti.

Members of the committee include: Barr. Olumuyiwa Obanewa as Chairman, Seyi Bamidele, Benson Amuwa, Oluwakemi Bello and Tunji Adeyemo as members.

The appointed administrators are expected to assume duty immediately and begin groundwork ahead of the arrival of the National Interface Committee recently constituted by the party's NWC.

According to the statement, the incoming Reconciliation Committee is also expected to engage with stakeholders to harmonise interests and mend internal divisions within the Ekiti PDP chapter.

The statement reads, "The Southwest Zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the outgone Ekiti State Caretaker Committee, led by Chief Dare Adeleke, for its dedication and tireless efforts in repositioning the party within the state. The committee's stewardship has laid a solid foundation upon which the party can now build and consolidate ahead of future electoral engagements.

"In accordance with Part VII, Section 26(2) of the PDP Constitution, and in concurrence with the National Working Committee (NWC) and Southwest PDP Governors, the Zonal Working Committee, at its meeting held today, Tuesday, August 5, 2025, approved the following resolutions:

"The Zonal Working Committee has approved the appointment of a three-member interim Administrative Team to oversee the affairs of the PDP in Ekiti State. The appointed administrators are: Chief Sanya Atofarati - Chairman, Chief Adeola Ogunrinde - Member, Mrs. Lanre Fajuyi - Secretary.

"To facilitate an independent and comprehensive assessment of the current state of the party in Ekiti State, a five-member Fact-Finding Committee has been constituted. The committee is tasked with compiling a detailed report for submission to the National Working Committee (NWC). The members include:Barr. Olumuyiwa Obanewa - Chairman, Comrade Seyi Bamidele - Member, Barr. Benson Amuwa - Member, Mrs Oluwakemi Bello - Member and Chief Tunji Adeyemo - Member.

"The appointed State Administrators are hereby directed to assume office immediately and commence the groundwork in anticipation of the arrival of the National Interface Committee, recently constituted by the NWC. The Reconciliation Committee will engage with stakeholders to reconcile all aggrieved interests within the Ekiti State Chapter of the party.

"The PDP in the Southwest remains unwavering in its commitment to unity, justice, and internal democracy as it continues to strengthen its structures across the zone in preparation for future electoral successes."