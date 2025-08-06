Nigeria: Osun-Osogbo Festival - Amotekun Deploys 500 Operatives for Security

As preparations peak for the grand finale of the 2025 Osun-Osogbo International Festival scheduled for this Friday, the Osun Amotekun Corps has deployed 500 operatives to ensure a safe and hitch-free celebration.

The festival, recognized by UNESCO as a cultural heritage event, draws thousands of tourists from across Africa, the diaspora, and traditional religion adherents from around the world.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Corps' spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu, announced that the Commandant, Adekunle Omoyele, had taken proactive measures to secure all festival-related activities before and during the event.

According to Omoyele, Amotekun operatives will be strategically stationed at major festival venues, key routes, and public gathering points. He emphasized the corps' readiness to carry out both visible and undercover security operations to maintain law and order throughout the celebrations.

He also issued a stern warning to individuals or groups with criminal intent, stating that any attempt to disrupt public peace or engage in unlawful activity will be met with the full force of the law.

"The Osun-Osogbo Festival is not only a cultural celebration but also a globally recognized event that highlights the richness of our heritage. We will not tolerate any act that threatens the peace or sanctity of this revered occasion," Omoyele said.

He further urged all participants to celebrate responsibly and remain vigilant.

"If you observe anything unusual, report it immediately to the appropriate authorities. Our operatives are fully alert and on ground to protect lives and property. The safety of residents and visitors alike is our top priority."

The Amotekun Corps' security deployment underscores the state's commitment to ensuring a peaceful and successful Osun-Osogbo Festival.