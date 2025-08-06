Ghana: Passengers Decry Illegal Fare Hikes in Sunyani

Some passengers in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region have raised concerns over illegal fare increases by some commercial drivers, particularly taxi drivers.

According to them, the drivers now charge GH¢5 instead of the approved GH¢4 fare agreed upon by transport unions for trips within the municipality.

The illegal increment reportedly began after the government's GH¢1 per litre fuel levy which came into force following the passage of the Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The levy, which officially started on June 16, 2025, was intended to help address the energy sector's legacy debt.

Passengers have described the new charges as unjustified and called on authorities to take swift action to stop the illegality from becoming a norm.

Several commuters who spoke to The Ghanaian Times said the drivers offered no clear explanation for the fare hike other than the need to pass on the fuel levy to passengers.

Ms Veronica Owusu, a trader, recounted paying GH¢5 instead of the usual GH¢4 for a trip from Sunyani to Fiapre.

When she requested change, the driver told her GH¢5 was the new fare. She said she reported the incident to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, but no action was taken.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Sunyani Municipal Assembly and signed by the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Vincent Antwi Agyei, condemned the act and warned drivers to desist from the practice.

He said the Assembly would soon deploy security personnel to arrest defaulting drivers.

Chairman of PROTOA, Alhaji Sulmaila Issahaku, also warned members against the act, stating that they would not be protected if caught.